What is NBA 2K23 error code 6f8ce31b?

NBA 2K23 has received a lot of positive feedback from the gaming community. 2K Sports re-introduced the "Jordan Challenges" after more than a decade and gave several facets of the game a major overhaul. MyPlayer Builder has a lot of upgrades and so does the storyline in MyCareer.

The game has been out for about two weeks and naturally, several bugs and glitches are bound to show up as millions of gamers log in to play. Some of these errors have been around for years and can be easily fixed, especially the 6f8ce31b and 727e66ac Error Codes.

2K Support @2KSupport Hey everyone! We are receiving more tickets than normal, but rest assured: we’re doing everything we can to get to each case as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience! Hey everyone! We are receiving more tickets than normal, but rest assured: we’re doing everything we can to get to each case as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience!

These are connection and network-related error codes that show up when the player is unable to connect to the game. The 6f8ce31b error code has been irritating gamers since NBA 2K19, but they can try a few fixes to see if the issue resolves for their console.

What is Error Code 6f8ce31b, and how to fix it in NBA 2K23?

The J. Cole quest in NBA 2K23 MyCareer

In NBA 2K23, error code 6f8ce31b most commonly shows up after or during the J. Cole quest in MyCareer. For some, it appears when they are trying to load their saved game.

It's particularly frustrating to see such an error code show up, as gamers invest hours of playing time, and some even spend money. Naturally, players don't want to lose progress, so many panic when error code 6f8ce31b pops up.

As it's a connectivity glitch, 2K Sports is working round the clock to ensure the error fixes itself, and the code never pops up to begin with. The error could also be due to a corrupt saved file or poor internet connection. However, gamers can try a few things:

1) Off and On again: The age-old trick to turn off your system/console and then turning it back on again to see if the error is gone. Often the system heats up and causes connectivity issues, so wait a few minutes before firing up NBA 2K23 again.

2) Connection Check: Check your Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection. Make sure the wires are tightly connected and are insulated. Also check your firewall/router and its settings.

3) Check for Updates: Check if your NBA 2K23 file/game is updated to its latest version. It's possible that 2K Sports released a patch and fixed the error in its latest OTA update. Additionally, check or update your graphic drivers as well.

4) Quit after opening MyCareer: According to Reddit user Woah2200, the error can be fixed by quitting MyCareer as soon as the main screen shows up. Load MyCareer, and don't close the app till the menu shows up. Then press R1/RB till you see the Quit option, and you'll end up on the Home screen. Repeat this process twice.

5) Choose game from MyPlayer Builder: According to Reddit user Critical-Ad-1703, don't try to load a saved game from the main menu; instead, enter the game from the MyPlayer builder. Create a build, and before choosing a team, go back to the build selection, and choose your main game.

6) Verify game files: Verify game files under properties. and if any file is corrupted or missing, it will be deleted and re-installed.

7) Pickup game in The Neighborhood: There is no explanation to how this works, but many gamers have discovered that a quick pickup game in The Neighborhood solves the issue. This won't work in The City, but there's no harm in trying this old trick.

8) Uninstall and Re-install: A drastic measure if nothing else works is uninstalling and then re-installing NBA 2K23 on your device. You run the risk of losing your progress if you don't have the data backed up on the cloud. So make sure your files are saved before deleting the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far