What are the NBA 2K24 badge requirements? All you need to know about the new system

The MyCareer mode in NBA 2K24 will provide an enhanced gaming experience with a new badge system being employed. And if you are a fan of this popular basketball video game, it is something you must look forward to.

This article talks about the badge requirements for NBA 2K24 and what you need to know about the system.

For this iteration, badges have been divided into four tiers, namely S-, A-, B-, and C.

Tier assignments are determined by a player’s height, and to unlock badges, players must meet certain criteria.

Higher badge levels are achieved based on the style of play. The higher the usage of the badges, the higher the level gets. Badges with low usage, however, will drop, but not below the Bronze level.

Developers Visual Concepts have highlighted that the latest system introduces an engaging push-and-pull mechanic, saying:

"In the end, role players with singular focuses will likely have fewer badges but at higher levels than well-rounded players who like to dabble with a little bit of everything."

Badge progression is affected by the perks received. Let us say that the Scholar perk increases progression for PvP games finished with a high teammate grade. However, players will receive no badge progression for low teammate grades.

Performance multipliers, meanwhile, provide benefits to all badges based on in-game performance.

In NBA 2K24, there are a total of 77 skills badges across MyTeam and MyCareer. A few of them have been listed below:

Speed Booster – A perimeter-only quick first step badge, Speed Booster will allow for quicker launches when coming from a stand-still dribble situation.

Bulldozer – A mix of scoring and a ball-handling badge; think of this as Bully version 2.0 with elements of the old Clamp Breaker. Bulldozer improves the player’s ability to push through physical body-ups and finish with physicality around the rim.

94 Feet – Players with 94 Feet receive fewer body-up stamina hits and improved body-up wins when pressing full court. Don’t worry, those who do not have this badge will regret pressing full court.

For the time being, that is all about the badges. As the official release of NBA 2K24 approaches, more information will be made available.

Some frequently asked questions about NBA 2K24:

Q. Will 2K24 be next-gen on PC?

A. While there is no definitive guarantee, there is hope that NBA 2K24 will bring next-gen features to the PC platform.

Q. How much will NBA 2K24 cost?

A. The standard edition of NBA 2K24 typically costs $59.99 for older platforms (Xbox One and PS4) and $69.99 for the Xbox Series X and PS5, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Q. How much is 1 million VC?

A. At the current exchange rate, 1,000,000 VirtualCoin equals $43,975.44 US Dollars.

Q. When will NBA2K24 be released?

A. Based on current information, it is anticipated that NBA 2K24 will have a release date around the first week of September, similar to the previous year.

Q. Who are the developers behind NBA2K24?

A. NBA 2K24, developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K, is a basketball video game for 2023 that is based on the National Basketball Association.

