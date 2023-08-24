Is NBA 2K24 getting a demo? Exploring all rumors and possibilities

A recent set of social media rumors has indicated the possibility of an NBA 2K24 demo coming out very soon, possibly during the upcoming Community Day events. This has naturally excited the fans ahead of the full release on September 9 (September 8 in certain regions). However, it's worth noting that almost all the speculation has come from unofficial sources, mainly on X (formerly Twitter).

As of writing on August 24, neither 2K Sports nor Ronnie 2K, the face of the brand, has remotely hinted at a demo or trial. In fact, it has been several years now where 2K Sports has stopped providing an early chance for fans to test out an upcoming release.

Releasing a demo will undoubtedly have allowed the community to explore all the development work the developers have done until now. However, the release of a demo or trial seems highly unlikely at the moment.

So, will NBA 2K24 have a demo/trial?

The answer depends on whether 2K Sports are looking to break the usual pattern or not. If the regular pattern is followed, it's unlikely for NBA 2K24 to get a demo or a trial. Typically, 2K has only launched their new games as full releases, even outside the NBA 2K franchise. There has been no concrete evidence for them to move away from this practice.

Some publishers allow players a period of early access with their purchase (for example, EA FC 24 will have a week of early access for those who get the Ultimate Edition).

Irrespective of which edition players buy, NBA 2K24 will only become available on September 9. It would have been wonderful had there been a way for the community to get an early taste of what's to offer. Additionally, the only way for them to test all the upcoming changes and features will be by buying the entire game.

A demo/trial could have been hugely beneficial in many ways, given the new features coming soon. ProPLAY is a new addition that will look to make the overall gameplay much more realistic. Both offense and defense have been reportedly tweaked with new animations and extra features. A demo/trial will have been the perfect way to demonstrate them to the community.

