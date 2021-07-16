What is the NBA Draft green room?

The 2021 NBA draft is less than a fortnight away, as the fate of multiple starlets will be decided on July 29th when the event will commence. There has been a lot of speculation about the top-five picks, and it will be intriguing to see which young players will go number one overall this time around.

The NBA draft green room is a subject that has evoked a lot of interest lately, and in this article, we will shed light on what exactly it is.

NBA Draft green room explained

2019 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft Green Room is a group of prospects who are invited to attend the draft on site. Usually, around 20 players are invited by the NBA as part of the NBA draft green room. Last year, the event took place virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year's affair will take place in Brooklyn, New York.

The process of inviting players to the NBA draft green room has already begun. The Athletic's Shams Charania recently reported that Texas sophomore Kai Jones received an invite to the event, and former Tennessee basketball guard Keon Johnson is another player who is expected to be a part of the green room on July 29th.

Texas sophomore Kai Jones has received an invitation to the July 29 NBA Draft Green Room at Barclays Center, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2021

The last time the green room took place in-person was in 2019 when the league invited the likes of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Ja Morant. Williamson and Morant went first and second overall, respectively, and the duo have been phenomenal in their first two seasons in the NBA.

With the 2021 NBA draft fast approaching, franchises across the league have accelerated the process of screening potential prospects. Teams have been conducting workouts and interviews at a rapid pace, to shortlist their favorites according to talent and position of need.

Tickets for the July 29 NBA Draft will be available for the public on Monday, league says. https://t.co/PGljMXUmdi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2021

Cade Cunningham is expected to go first overall this year against the Detroit Pistons, who hold the #1 pick. Players like USC's Evan Mobley and G League Ignite alumni Jalen Green are in contention to complete the top-three.

The 2021 NBA draft will be televised live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar