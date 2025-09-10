"What's there to be ashamed of": Brittany Renner makes major admission on viral 'body count' debate with Michael Porter Jr

Earlier this month, Brittany Renner made headlines after a video of her in a heated argument with Dallas Mavericks star PJ Washington went viral on the internet. A week later, the social media personality sat on Brooklyn Nets player Michael Porter Jr.'s podcast, "Curious Mike." She joined Lonzo Ball's ex-girlfriend Denise Garcia, discussing a range of topics.

In the midst of the Tuesday episode, Porter Jr. asked Renner and Garcia if body count mattered in a relationship. While Garcia, who has a daughter with Ball, said that it would be hard for her not to think about her partner's high body count, Renner said that her partner's past didn't matter to her.

"I'm 33 years old. I'm not having a conversation about body count," she said.

In 2023, Brittany Renner appeared on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast. The clip of her revealing that she had a 35 body count went viral on social media. Renner said that she wasn't ashamed of anything from her past.

"It's like for me, I just found myself like, what is there to be ashamed of? So when I'm openly talking about my body count on Shannon Sharp or whatever, I'mma be ashamed for what you know what?

"So I just feel like for me, people just need to be more comfortable with their truth, whatever that looks like. And again, it only takes one person to see your value, that's yourself," she added. "So it's like I will find a man that also accepts me for me. I only need one guy." [Timestamp: 14:12]

The social media star said that whatever her past has been, it has been her decision, and she would accept everything that came with those decisions. Renner also added that when it came to "body count," she never thought about someone's past.

She said she believed that everyone's path in life is written, and those details were "insignificant" to her. Renner said she was instead interested in knowing if she liked the person and if she could be with him.

Brittany Renner slams 'tainted' narrative used against women

Brittany Renner also spoke against the narrative that painted women as a reflection of their past relationships. After Michael Porter Jr. claimed that a lot of women change themselves for their partners in the past, Renner said that it was wrong to judge a woman based on her past relationships.

"Men fixate a lot on someone's past because they feel that another man can permanently taint a woman," she said. 'You don't have that power.'

"When it comes to relationships in the past, a man focusing on what happened five years ago, or what man you slept with or what guy you were with that is thinking when this man stuck his pe**s in her, she no longer has value. We're the wh**es, but who are y'all fu*****." [Timestamp: 10:34]

For Brittany Renner, the past shouldn't matter to people if the relationship made sense to both parties. She also added that judging someone based on their past could cost someone true love.

