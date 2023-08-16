What teams has Andre Iguodala played for?

Andre Iguodala has had quite a fruitful NBA career thus far. With several accomplishments to his name, he has carved out a place in league history. Having been in the league for almost 18 years, here's a closer look at all the teams Iguodala played for.

While it didn't take him long to establish himself as a valuable asset, Iguodala didn't taste title success till much later in his career.

Iguodala was drafted No. 9 by the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the 2004-05 season. At the age of 21, Iggy was paired with a superstar in Allen Iverson in Philly.

That season kicked off his tenure in Philadelphia. The next few years would see Iguodala improve gradually, although he never became an offensive force.

Unfortunately, during his eight seasons with the team, the 76ers only went to the postseason five times and almost always faced early exits.

After earning an All-Star selection during his last season in Philadelphia, Iguodala found himself being traded to the Denver Nuggets. The announcement came while he was playing for the USA men's national team at the London Olympics in 2012.

Iguodala's stay in Denver was short-lived and arguably, forgettable. However, the 2013-14 season saw him move to the Golden State Warriors. This kicked off a whole new chapter in his career.

Although his first season didn't amount to much, the Warriors looked like a promising team. Led by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Dubs emerged as a force to be reckoned with.

Following their title run in 2015, he soon became irreplaceable in the lineup.

Iguodala's impact was felt in each of the Dubs' three titles from 2015-2018. His departure to Miami ahead of the 2019-20 season also marked the complete breakdown of the Warriors.

The two seasons he was away from the team resulted in two of the worst seasons for the Warriors in their recent history. However, his return miraculously led to the Warriors' championship triumph in 2022.

Will Andre Iguodala return next season?

It was largely expected that the 2022-23 season would be Andre Iguodala's last one. Iguodala had mentioned that after he signed with the team in the summer, the season would be his last ride.

However, after the team lost to the LA Lakers in the playoffs, Iguodala appears to be having second thoughts.

The 39-year-old, who barely played for the Golden State Warriors last season, is likely to return for the 2023-24 campaign.

As mentioned on the "Point Forward" podcast with Evan Turner, Warriors fans will look forward to seeing Andre Iguodala back on the team.

