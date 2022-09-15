What are Trinity Rodman's contract details with Washington Spirit? All you need to know

Trinity Rodman recently became the highest-paid player in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Until recently, the league's top players were paid up to $250,000, which was the maximum contract. However, Rodman got a massive deal.

Rodman plays for the Washington Spirit, which awarded her with a contract extension that will pay her more than $1.1 million over four years. The daughter of basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman will receive around $281,000 annually.

This article will detail Trinity Rodman's record-breaking contract with the NWSL team.

Trinity Rodman will receive more than a million for her services

The 20-year-old soccer star has played the game since she was 10. She's gotten very good at it and is one of the most entertaining female players in the entire world.

Besides her incredible performances with the Washington Spirit, Rodman has also played for the United States women's national soccer team. She's appeared in seven matches for the national team and scored two goals.

Earlier this year, Trinity Rodman signed a historic contract with the Spirit. Her previous contract paid her less than $50,000 a year, but the latest deal is more valuable. She told ESPN:

“I’m paving the path for younger players and showing older players that this is what they should have gotten in the first place.”

Rodman's massive contract came less than a year after she was named the NWSL Rookie of the Year. She was also named the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in December 2021.

In February 2022, the NWSL and its players reached their first-ever collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which defined the contracts and salaries of players. This was a huge win for players, including Rodman, as they received a decent pay raise.

The new CBA brought many player-friendly deals, including a 60% increase of the minimum salary, from $22,000 to $35,000. Teams are also allowed to use allocation money to boost the salaries of individual players, which is what the Spirit did with Rodman.

Thanks to the new CBA, many players will receive higher salaries and won't have to play overseas to make decent money. Rodman will receive more than a million in the next four years, but her next contract could be even bigger.

The Washington Spirit in 2022

Trinity Rodman, in her rookie season, led the Washington Spirit to a third-place finish. They finished the past season with 11 wins, six draws and seven losses.

The Washington Spirit have struggled to win games this season.

Their current season, unfortunately, hasn't gone really well. In 18 games so far, the team has won only two games and is the third-worst team in the league. The Spirit have drawn 10 games, while losing six.

Rodman has been great, however, scoring four goals and earning two assists in 14 appearances.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman