What does Zion Williamson's back tattoo mean? List of all tattoos and more of NBA star

Zion Williamson had his first tattoo late last year, showing it off on social media. It was a huge back tattoo with the words "Mount Zion" on it, but what does it mean?

In a postgame interview on Nov. 30, 2022, Williamson explained the meaning of his back tattoo. It was to honor his grandmother who passed away when he was just one. His grandmother helped his mother come up with his name, which was from Mount Zion.

"My grandmother passed away when I was one," Williamson said. "She helped my mom come up with my name. So it's a biblical reference as well. When I talked to the artist about it, he understood where I was coming from.

"He understood the spiritual aspect that I wanted on why I wanted the tattoo. The artist, myself, my mom, my grandmother, and friends and family, that what's this tattoo's for."

Mount Zion is a hill in Jerusalem just outside the Old City. It has been mentioned in the Bible several times. The word Zion means the entire land of Israel.

Zion Williamson's back tattoo was done by artist Anthony Michaels, who works at Twenty Five Twelve Collective in Tucson, Arizona. Michaels said on Instagram in March the process of creating the New Orleans Pelicans superstar's ink.

"Zion Williamson trusted me with his first-ever tattoo," Michaels wrote. "Humbled is an understatement. Thank you, brother. We worked on this piece a while ago, and I haven't posted because social media can be an overwhelming place sometimes.

"Putting my work out there for the whole world to see is not always comfortable. It can actually be terrifying. ⁠I don't think I am alone in this thought process, am I? ⁠ ⁠ I'm going to try my best to give myself grace and post a little more frequently.⁠"

How many tattoos does Zion Williamson have?

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

There's no known information if Zion Williamson has gotten a second tattoo. Williamson had plenty of time in his hands this season after playing just 29 games due to a hamstring injury.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping that their star player will be available for more games next season. Williamson's offseason was off to a great start when he announced that he will be a father for the first time. He and his girlfriend Ahkeema welcome their daughter later this year.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Another woman has called out Zion Williamson after he flew her out, got her court side seats, and more. She claims he did all this knowing he had a baby on the way Another woman has called out Zion Williamson after he flew her out, got her court side seats, and more. She claims he did all this knowing he had a baby on the way 👀😳 https://t.co/pmripII8co

However, it has gone downhill from there in just a few days. Fans uncovered red flags about Ahkeema, who was allegedly involved in illegal CPN scams.

Adult star Moriah Mills also revealed some nasty things about Williamson, while another woman named Yami Taylor exposed him for cheating.

