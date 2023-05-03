When Michael Jordan tipped $5 to waitress & got insulted by hockey legend in Las Vegas

Michael Jordan loved to have a good time back in the day and usually spent time with some of the best stars in the world in different places. While he had a chance to be with Wayne Gretzky, however, the hockey legend got the best out of the Chicago Bulls legend in giving out a tip.

Based on the tale of the tipping legends, the two were in Las Vegas. Rich Strafella, former vice president of the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, recalled the story of how the two stars were gambling. A waitress brought them their drinks and Jordan gave her a $5 chip as a tip.

Not to be outdone by the Bulls star, Gretzky took the tip that Jordan had given and replaced it with a $100 chip. The LA Kings legend followed it up by telling MJ that it's the proper way to tip in Las Vegas.

"I remember a night when Wayne Gretzky insulted Michael Jordan at the table. It was a private salon game. Michael had ordered a drink from the cocktail waitress, and he gave her a $5 chip.

"Wayne took it off the cocktail waitress's tray, gave it back to Michael, grabbed a $100 chip from Michael's stack and put it on the cocktail waitress's tray. Then he said, 'That's how we tip in Las Vegas, Michael.'"

The follow-up to the story between Jordan and Gretzky isn't known to the public. No one knows for sure how the former reacted to the gesture. The six-time champion is known to be extremely competitive and isn't one to back down from any challenge.

Michael Jordan isn't a big tipper, according to Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley talked about how Michael Jordan isn't the best tipper

Michael Jordan earned a ton of money back when he was still a superstar for the Bulls. Charles Barkley, who was formerly close to Jordan, shared how the 14-time All-Star wasn't known for giving generous tips.

Barkley released a book called "I May Be Wrong, But I Doubt It" in 2003 and there was a chapter where he discussed Jordan's pettiness when it comes to money:

"The funny thing about this is that Michael is so g**damn cheap. Michael ain’t the most popular guy in Las Vegas. He’ll win $1 million in the casino and not tip the people.

"I don’t like to just walk by homeless people. If I see a homeless person, I want to give them some money, even if it’s just a little something."

Chuck even poked fun at Jordan's inability to tip when they both showed up on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Watch the video below.

