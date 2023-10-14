When does NBA season start? Date, time, schedule & more

The 2023-24 NBA season is about to start after a long offseason. With tons of players debuting for their new teams, fans can't wait to see how their favorite teams will fare against the tough competition. Now, let's see the official schedule of the opening night.

The LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets will kick things off at 7:30 pm ET on October 24, 2023, at the Ball Arena in Denver. Before the game tips off, the Nuggets will have their ring ceremony to commemorate their 2023 NBA championship.

Also, the Phoenix Suns will face off against the Golden State Warriors on the same night at 10 pm ET. The Warriors will be hosting the Suns at the Chase Center. That will also be the first matchup between Chris Paul and his former team.

Austin Reaves excited to see the Nuggets in their first NBA bout

The Nuggets have been having too much fun after winning the 2023 title, which is understandable. However, the Lakers aren't very impressed with how they were made fun of during the championship parade of the Denver team. As the season slowly approaches, Austin Reaves shared his thoughts on the situation between the two teams.

"I feel all people is aware of it was pointed at us,” he mentioned. “They will do it not directly if they need, however I feel it was very apparent to the general public eye, that is why all people was speaking about it. You see stuff. Me personally, I attempt my greatest to remain off social media."

It looks like the Nuggets have put a target on their backs by mocking the Los Angeles team after their win. Now, the Lakers have a deeper roster that has the potential to contend for the title.

Over the summer, the Lakers added Christian Wood, probably their biggest addition. With him on the roster, the team has depth at the frontcourt position and has the ability to stretch the defense. They've also added Jaxson Hayes, following the trend of their need in the frontcourt department.

Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, and Cam Reddish are the team's newest members as well. They've added a solid backup point guard in Vincent and a lethal three-and-D wing in Prince. Los Angeles also re-signed a bunch of their players, like Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, and Jarred Vanderbilt.

