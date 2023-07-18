Besides being famous for his dunks and sheer strength under the basket, Shaquille O'Neal was also one of the NBA's funniest players. O'Neal even has his own "Shaqtin' A Fool" segment that collects clips of the funniest moments from the league.

O'Neal was a guest on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," as he shared a hilarious incident involving an interaction with the Queen's guards.

"I don't want to say arrested but detained," O'Neal said. "So, my friend bet me $50,000 I could make the guards move. So, the last time I bumped them and they came out of nowhere, so they took me in some back room. I said listen, 'David Beckham is your guy over here. I'm the Black David Beckham of the States."

Funny enough, David Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham, was also a guest on the show, and O'Neal's story made her laugh.

Shaquille O'Neal talked about the apology he told the Queen's guards when he was detained in the room with them.

"Tell Prince Charles that the Black David Beckham, Shaquille O'Neal, is sorry, he apologizes and it will never happen again," O'Neal said. "So, I don't know if it worked, but the guy came in like 10 minutes later and they let me go."

Similar to Shaquille O'Neal's accolades as an NBA player, David Beckham is recognized as one of the greatest soccer players of his generation. Playing the right winger position, David Beckham played for a number of teams throughout his career. Beckham played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

As of now, Beckham is the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF and co-owner of Salford City.

In the same interview, Shaquille O'Neal revealed that he once found David Beckham's wallet

In the same interview on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," O'Neal talked about the time he found David Beckham's wallet.

"Usually, when I find wallets, I just take all the money out and just throw them, but this is a nice wallet," O'Neal said. "So, I look, and it said David Beckham. And I looked at the ID, and it was David Beckham. I tracked him down and played a joke. I was like, 'I have your wallet. It's going to cost you a million dollars to get it back,' but he knew it was me."

O'Neal has a good relationship with Beckham as both played for the city of Los Angeles in their careers. O'Neal also collaborated with Victoria Beckham in Reebok partnership in 2018. Their partnership involved creating a "technical workout clothing line" that combined streetwear designs with workout clothing materials.

