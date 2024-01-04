When will Zach LaVine return? Latest injury update for Bulls star by HC Billy Donovan

Chicago Bulls star shooting guard Zach LaVine hasn’t played since Nov. 28 due to right foot inflammation. However, according to Bulls coach Billy Donovan, he is progressing in his recovery and could return as soon as Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.

LaVine has been sidelined for 17 straight games, including Wednesday’s contest against the New York Knicks. During that span, his name has been mentioned in a plethora of trade rumors, with many questioning his long-term fit in Chicago. Nonetheless, Donovan is still looking forward to having the two-time All-Star back in the lineup.

"To me, [our discussions have] been very, very positive,” Donovan said.

“I think he wants to help the group as much as he can. I think I've said this before, I don't think it's necessarily so much that he has to change his game. It's what he does really, really well, can he bring that to the table for us?”

Through 18 games, LaVine is averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.4 3-pointers per game on 44.3% shooting. His 21.0 ppg marks his lowest scoring average since the 2017-18 season (16.7 ppg). However, he is still the Bulls’ second-leading scorer behind co-star DeMar DeRozan (22.2 ppg).

How have the Bulls fared without Zach LaVine?

Despite Zach LaVine being one of Chicago’s top players, the Bulls (15-20) have performed far better without him this season.

Through 17 games with LaVine sidelined, they are 10-7. Meanwhile, they are just 5-13 in 18 games with him.

A big reason for the Bulls’ recent success has been the improved play of point guard Coby White. The 23-year-old is averaging 22.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 5.6 apg, 0.6 spg and 3.1 3pg on 45.3% shooting over his past 16 games without LaVine.

It remains to be seen how LaVine’s return will impact White’s production. However, given the 2019 No. 7 pick’s breakout, the Bulls may be more likely to move on from LaVine before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

What is Zach LaVine’s trade value?

While the Bulls may want to move on from Zach LaVine, it could be difficult for them to get back value in return. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “The LaVine market is still barren – especially with him working his way back from an injury.”

The star shooting guard is owed a guaranteed $129.1 million until the end of 2026, with a $49 million player option for the 2026-27 NBA season. So, LaVine may have to prove that he can stay healthy and make a winning impact for a team to take the risk of trading for his massive contract.

