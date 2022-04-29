"Where Batman failed, the Splash Bros have succeeded in defeating the Joker" - Reddit has a hearty laugh at expense of Denver Nuggets as they bow out to Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are heading into the Western Conference semifinals. The Denver Nuggets fell just short of a Game 6, after losing 102-98 on Wednesday as Golden State took the series 4-1. The Nuggets put up a fight and led at halftime but just couldn't get through the Splash Brothers.

Stephen Curry put up a 30-point performance on five made 3-pointers. Gary Payton II was undoubtedly the star of the night, putting up 15 points off the bench. He made some crucial 3-pointers, including one in the fourth quarter that allowed the Warriors to extend the lead to five.

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole had a quiet night, combining for 23 points. Curry put an end to his sixth-man career on Wednesday as he started the game for the first time since his foot injury on March 16.

NBA Reddit rejoiced as the Warriors went past the Nuggets:

Denver put up a fight and managed to snatch a game (winning 126-121 in Game) 4, which was a welcome sight for Nuggets fans. However, the Bulls fans also got in on the conversation after Chicago suffered the same fate:

An Atlanta Hawks fan shared a similar sentiment:

But Brooklyn fans didn't:

Reminiscing on Denver's struggles, fans added:

Meanwhile, a Warriors fan sympathized, as Golden State was in the same position just a year ago:

Jamal Murray (knee) is a player on a maximum contract with the Nuggets with no fixed date for return. Michael Porter Jr. played a few games at the start of the season but went out with a nerve issue in his back. He, too, has no fixed date of return.

Preview : Golden State Warriors, Western Conference semifinals

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in Game 4

The Golden State Warriors have become the first team to head into the semifinals of the Western Conference. Their matchup is yet to be decided but will be between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies-Timberwolves matchup is close and might go down to seven games. If the Warriors meet the Timberwolves, it would be a relatively easier series than if they meet the Grizzlies in the second round.

The Grizzlies won the regular-season series 3-1, and the Timberwolves tied it 2-2 with the Golden State Warriors.

Injuries set Golden State back the previous two seasons, when they missed the playoffs. But the Warriors are a championship contender this season.

