Where are the Boston Celtics from? Exploring 17x NBA champion’s roots

The Boston Celtics were founded in 1946 in the city of Boston, Massachusetts. Throughout its 77-year history, the franchise has never left Boston. It plays its home games at the legendary TD Garden. Along with the LA Lakers, the Celtics are one of the most legendary teams in league history.

Boston became a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference between the 1960s to the 1980s. During that 30-year period, the franchise won the vast majority of its 17 NBA championships.

The Celtics won their first title in 1957. They then claimed eight straight titles from 1959 to 1966 and two more in in 1968 and 1969. They won two in the 70s (1974, 1976) and another three in the 80s (1981, 1984, 1986). During the '80s, their famous rivalry with the Lakers started, which continues until now. Both franchises have won a total of 17 championships and seek a record 18th.

Doc Rivers regrets decision to leave the Boston Celtics in 2013

Doc Rivers was the head coach of the Boston Celtics for nine years (2004-2013). He led the franchise to its last NBA championship in 2008 and lost to the Lakers in the NBA Finals two years later. It was the last time the two rivals met in the NBA Finals.

Under the veteran coach, Boston became a powerhouse again and challenged for titles. Still, the Celtics only claimed one championship.

Speaking with Tim Crowley of NESN, Doc Rivers admitted that he regretted parting ways with the Celtics to move to the LA Clippers in 2013.

"I regret it every day. It was the right move for me at the time. Nine years at one place. We were going to rebuild. I look back on that all the time. My life would have been so much smoother if I had stayed where I was at," Rivers said, via Yahoo Sports.

"You don’t look back, and I don’t, but I regret that at times, for sure. They were probably the best years of my life in sports. Being here that entire time."

Doc Rivers couldn't lead the Clippers to the championship and left the team in 2020 to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Similarly, he failed to bring the Sixers to the NBA Finals and left the franchise a few months ago.

For their part, the Boston Celtics have made a great start so far, with 15 wins and five losses, good for the top spot in the Eastern Conference and the second-best in the league, behind the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4).