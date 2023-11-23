Where is Josh Giddey from? Exploring Thunder guard’s personal life amid recent allegations

OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey is facing allegations of being in a relationship with an underage girl. The rumors have surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and have quickly gone viral. Giddey, however, has yet to address them.

Josh Giddey, 21, is from Australia. He was born in Melbourne and grew up in one of its suburbs. Both his parents were professional basketball players, and Giddey has followed in their footsteps.

Prior to the allegations, details about Giddey's personal life were not available.

Josh Giddey excited to continue 'Melbourne tradition' in the NBA

Josh Giddey moved to the NBA in the summer of 2021 after the OKC Thunder selected him with the No.6 pick in the draft. He became the youngest player in league history to record a triple-double at the age of 19, and the Thunder view him as a cornerstone of their young core.

The Aussie guard is the fourth player to make it to the NBA while coming from Melbourne. The other three are Andrew Bogut, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving.

After signing with the Thunder, Giddey talked about coming from Melbourne and continuing the tradition.

"It's really special. To follow on from the guys we have had go through the NBA, it means a lot to me and I looked up to those guys for a long time and I speak to them and try and get advice from them," Giddey said during a Zoom press conference after the 2021 NBA draft (via Sports Illustrated).

"The Australian basketball community is really tight. So, to have those guys by my side and supporting me through this whole process has been really good for me. It's really special."

Playing alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, Giddey has his sights set on making Oklahoma City a powerhouse in the West. Currently on a six-game winning streak, the Thunder have moved to second with an 11-4 record.

"I think early on, I was kinda hellbent on scoring the ball for some reason. I spoke with coach around that. We just kinda found ways to address that. Me as a player, I’m at my best when I’m making people around me better," Giddey said (via Sports Illustrated).

Josh Giddey has appeared in all 15 games so far with averages of 12.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 4.5 apg. However, he is dealing with shooting struggles, currently shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from beyond the arc.