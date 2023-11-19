Where is Kyrie Irving from? Looking at Mavericks star's nationality & more

Kyrie Irving has established himself as one of the NBA's biggest stars. Since being drafted No. 1 in 2011, Irving took his talent to a historically great level. Many don’t know that Irving has dual nationality: American and Australian.

He was born in Melbourne, Australia, on March 23. 1992 to Drederick and Elizabeth Irving. His father played for Boston University and later the Bulleen Boomers Basketball Club in Australia. The Dallas Mavericks star learned a lot of basketball skills from his father.

Irving and his family moved back to the United States when he was two years old. Irving has an older sister, Asia Irving, and a younger sister, London Irving.

Coming out of high school, Irving was a five-star recruit. He played one college season with Duke University before being picked by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011.

Irving, the Rookie of the Year in 2011-12, is an eight-time All-Star who was the MVP of the 2014 ASG. In his 14 years, Uncle Drew has been selected to the All-NBA Team three times and made it to the 50–40–90 club in 2021.

Irving won an NBA championship in 2016 with the Cavaliers when he was teammates with LeBron James. He also won a Gold Medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics playing for the United States. He has played for the Cavs, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.

Kyrie Irving wears keffiyeh to lend support to Palestine

Kyrie Irving speaks his mind no matter what. After Saturday's 132-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Dallas Mavericks star attended the postgame interview wearing a keffiyeh, a black-and-white scarf. The scarf is traditionally used by activists as a symbol to express solidarity with Palestine.

However, there were no questions asked from the reporters about his headwear. Irving also didn’t answer questions about the Israel-Hamas War. All Irving talked about was the game.

However, this is not the first time Irving has come out with a message with his outfit. On Friday, he wore basketball shoes that had a message written on them. The text read, "No More Genocide."

Irving also drew a suspension after becoming embroiled in controversy by appearing to endorse an antisemitic film last season. That led to Nike terminating his contract in December. He now endorses ANTA, a Chinese shoe brand.