"Where your shoes at" - Magic Johnson got served with Michael Jordan's trash talk after friendly banter during 2022 NBA All-Star game

Many are aware that former NBA star Michael Jordan is extremely competitive. During the 2022 NBA All-Star break, he showed that he could still outperform someone when he talked smack to Magic Johnson.

The 2022 NBA All-Star game was iconic as it was the 75th anniversary of the association. To honor the league and the players that shaped it, they selected the 75 best players in the history of the game. Players from the 50th-anniversary team, like Jordan and Johnson, were also present.

Magic poked fun at the Chicago Bulls legend for arriving late at the event. Jordan got him back by talking trash to him and challenging him to a one-on-one.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That’s the old dog right there. Where your shoes at?" Jordan said. "We could go play one-on-one right now. Me and you, right now."

Expand Tweet

Magic simply laughed it off while the other legends smiled and laughed at their interaction.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Happy birthday dad": Michael Jordan's 61st birthday bash gets a sweet IG tribute from son

Magic sends a message to Michael Jordan on his 61st birthday

Michael Jordan celebrated his 61st birthday during the All-Star Saturday night. Jordan didn't attend the All-Star festivities this year and decided to celebrate with his family. His former competitor, Magic, took a moment to share a heartfelt message on his special day.

The LA Lakers legend took to social media to wish the six-time NBA champion.

"Wishing a happy birthday to my brother and the best basketball player that’s ever played the game, Michael Jordan! I have so much love and respect for you, and I pray God blesses you with many more!" Magic wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

The two stars have shared countless memories on the court. They've also had the pleasure of playing together in the famed 1992 USA Dream Team that won the gold medal in the Barcelona Olympics.

Magic has 12 All-Star selections during his time with the Lakers. Jordan, on the other hand, appeared in 14 All-Star games. They played against each other, representing opposite conferences, for eight straight seasons as All-Stars.

Also read: "Have some respect": Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen refuse to admit patching up in public sighting on Michael Jordan's 61st