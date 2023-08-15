Which Blazers and Kings players averaged more than 20 points in a season? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 15

With the offseason in full swing, the NBA Immaculate Grid continues to be a source of entertainment for fans. While the grid itself is merely a game of trivia, the competitive aspect of it has certainly been an enjoyable experience.

With this in mind, we take a look at the answers for Day 22 of the Immaculate Grid.

The NBA Immaculate Grid for August 15 provides an interesting grid layout. With nine grids with some difficult parameters, let's first take a look at the grid itself.

The first row requires players who have played for the Portland Trail Blazers. The first square features a player who has played for Portland as well as the Dallas Mavericks. The second is a player who has also played for the Charlotte Hornets and the third is a player who has averaged 20+ points per game for a season.

The second row has the parameter set for players who have played for the Los Angeles Clippers while adhering to the same parameters in the columns. Meanwhile, the third row requires players who have played for the Sacramento Kings.

There are several possible answer combinations for this edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid. One that will do the trick is as presented here:

NBA Immaculate Grid August 15th

For the first square of the NBA Immaculate Grid, Wesley Matthews is one of the first picks that comes to mind. Matthews had a promising run with the Trail Blazers back when he was younger. Additionally, he had a solid stint with the Mavs.

In the second grid, Nicolas Batum is a solid pick. Batum was a key player for the Trail Blazers early in his career. After leaving the Blazers, Batum moved to the Charlotte Hornets as a promising player. Unfortunately, this didn't amount to much for either party.

Third, Portland's own superstar Damian Lillard is the only logical pick. Having established his place as one of the best scorers in the game, Lillard is a safe pick in these circumstances.

In the second row, the first grid can be DeAndre Jordan. Jordan was crucial to the Clippers' "Lob City" era. However, this was followed by a shocking decision to move to the Dallas Mavericks.

The second, surprisingly, is Nicolas Batum again. Following his stint with Portland and Charlotte, Batum bounced around the league and landed up in LA with the Clippers. Meanwhile, for the third pick, Blake Griffin makes a lot of sense considering how brilliant his prime with the team was.

In the third row, Harrison Barnes makes for a great pick in the first square. Barnes has become a crucial member of the Sacramento Kings. However, before this, he was set up to become a star with the Dallas Mavericks.

For the second pick, Malik Monk is a sensible choice. Monk started his career off with the Charlotte Hornets. After a short stint with the LA Lakers last season, Monk joined the Kings and instantly became a valuable asset.

Meanwhile, the third pick could be Sacramento's superstar De'Aaron Fox. Fox elevated his game last season. Naturally, this saw a subsequent rise in his scoring output as well.

Alternative answers for August 15th's edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid

While the answer combination provided above for the NBA Immaculate Grid is quite solid, it is unlikely to rank very highly. With several picks being rather popular, competitive fans may be looking at different picks to boost their score.

Here are some other options for each square:

Square 1: Detlef Schrempf, Jamaal Magloire

Square 2: Steve Smith, Juwan Howard

Square 3: Zach Randolph, Kiki Vanderweghe

Square 4: James Donaldson, Doug Christie

Square 5: Brevin Knight, Mason Plumlee

Square 6: Elton Brand, Bob McAdoo

Square 7: Vince Carter, Drew Gooden

Square 8: Eddie House, Garrett Temple

Square 9: Peja Stojakovic, Isaiah Thomas

