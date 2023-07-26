Which Bulls and Pistons legends are in the Hall of Fame? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 26

The newest NBA HoopGrids has been released today. A new special category has been introduced: a player who is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The trivial puzzle game continues to become a popular pastime for online basketball fans bored in the offseason.

Here are the clues for today's HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and LA Lakers.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and LA Lakers.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Here's the NBA HoopGrids for July 26:

For today's puzzle, let's try to answer Grids 3 and 6. Which Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons legends have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame?

It's obvious that Michael Jordan is the answer for Grid 3. He's not only the greatest player in Bulls franchise history but many consider him the G.O.A.T. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, as a player in 2009 and as a member of the Dream Team in 2010.

Meanwhile, Jordan's rival Isiah Thomas is one of the answers for Grid 6. Thomas is the greatest player who has worn a Pistons jersey. He led the franchise to its first two championships in 1989 and 1990. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000.

It should be noted that Dennis Rodman is a Hall of Famer and has played for both the Bulls and Pistons. Rodman won a total of five NBA championships during his career.

NBA HoopGrids answers for July 25

Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman are not the only former Chicago Bulls players in the Hall of Fame. There are currently 13 Bulls players in the Hall of Fame including Scottie Pippen, Toni Kukoc, Dwyane Wade and Pau Gasol.

On the other hand, there have been 12 former Detroit Pistons players in the Hall of Fame such as Joe Dumars, Ben Wallace and Grant Hill. Wallace also played for the Bulls during his career.

Here's a completed HoopGrids for today:

NBA HoopGrids - July 26

