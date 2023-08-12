Which Carmelo Anthony teammates were a Top 10 draft pick? NBA HoopGrids Answers August 12

NBA HoopGrids released its newest puzzle on August 12. It has three special categories, one of which is a player who was teammates with Carmelo Anthony. The 10-time All-Star announced his retirement back in May, ending his 19-year career.

Here are the clues for Saturday's NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz

Grid 2: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and was a Top 10 NBA draft pick

Grid 3: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and was named to the All-Rookie Team

Grid 4: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and was a Top 10 NBA draft pick

Grid 6: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and was named to the All-Rookie Team

Grid 7: Player who played for the Miami Heat and was teammates with Carmelo Anthony

Grid 8: Player who played with Carmelo Anthony and was a Top 10 NBA draft pick

Grid 9: Player who played with Carmelo Anthony and was named to the All-Rookie Team

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA HoopGrids - August 12

For Saturday's NBA HoopGrids, let's answer Grid No. 8. Which player was a teammate of Carmelo Anthony and was a Top 10 NBA draft pick? Anthony played for six teams in 19 seasons, which meant he had so many teammates.

The 39-year-old legend started his career with the Denver Nuggets in 2003 before forcing a trade to the New York Knicks eight years later. He spent six-and-a-half seasons in the Big Apple and was traded to the OKC Thunder in 2017. He also played for the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and LA Lakers later in his career.

One of his most popular teammates who was also a Top 10 draft pick was LeBron James. They were part of the same class and both were taken in the first three picks. James was the first overall pick and Anthony went at No. 3. They were rivals for most of their careers before finally getting the chance to team on the LA Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Also Read: "Yeah that mute button finna go crazy" - Internet reacts with memes as Malika Andrews replaces Mike Greenberg as NBA Finals host

NBA HoopGrids alternative answers

LeBron James is not the only Top 10 pick to play with Carmelo Anthony during his 19-year NBA career.

Let's give answers for every team he played for:

Denver Nuggets: Marcus Camby, Allen Iverson and Nikoloz Tskitishvili

Marcus Camby, Allen Iverson and Nikoloz Tskitishvili New York Knicks: Amar'e Stoudemire, Raymond Felton and Andrea Bargnani

Amar'e Stoudemire, Raymond Felton and Andrea Bargnani OKC Thunder: Russell Westbrook, Corey Brewer and Paul George

Russell Westbrook, Corey Brewer and Paul George Houston Rockets: James Harden, Chris Paul and Nene Hilario

James Harden, Chris Paul and Nene Hilario Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, Mario Hezonja and Enes Kanter Freedom

Damian Lillard, Mario Hezonja and Enes Kanter Freedom LA Lakers: Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and D.J. Augustin

Also Read: "This might be his first healthy summer" - Gilbert Arenas backs Paul George's claim that he will be on his 'bully sh*t' next season

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)