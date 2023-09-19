Which Celtics players also played for the Kings and Bulls? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 19

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid is out. This is the 57th edition that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge with.

With the offseason still in full swing, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the upcoming season to begin.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 19 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves

Cell 3 - Player with 20+ PPG in a season for the Kings

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Celtics

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Bulls and Timberwolves

Cell 6 - Player with 20+ PPG in a season for the Bulls

Cell 7 - An All-NBA player for the Boston Celtics

Cell 8 - An All-NBA player for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Cell 9 - Player with 20+ PPG in a season and made it to an All-NBA team

Answers to the September 19 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Danny Ainge, PJ Dozier, Eddie House, Ryan Hollins, Rajon Rondo and Jabari Parker. They all had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics.

Kosta Koufos, Calvin Booth, Tyrone Corbin, Brad Miller, Rashad McCants and Glen Robinson III played for the Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

De’Aaron Fox, Chris Webber and DeMarcus Cousins are the common answers in Cell 3. They all had multiple seasons with 20+ PPG for the Kings. Otis Birdsong is a rare option here. He averaged 20+ PPG in three of the four seasons he suited up for the Kansas City Kings.

Cell 4 could be Artis Gilmore, Javonte Green, P.J. Brown, Randy Brown, Rick Brunson and Tristan Thompson. They all played for the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.

Kendall Gill, Taj Gibson, Luol Deng, Jamal Crawford and Patrick Beverley are Cell 5 answers. They had stints with the Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves. Zach LaVine, Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose are likely the popular options here.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are easily the most popular answers to Cell 6 of the NBA Immaculate Grid. Alternatives here include Bob Love, Orlando Woolridge, Ben Gordon, Jalen Rose, Elton Brand, Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan and Chet Walker.

The Boston Celtics’ current superstars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are popular answers in Cell 7. They have been selected to multiple All-NBA teams. Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas, Larry Bird, Robert Parish, John Havlicek and Tom Heinsohn are also options here.

Kevin Garnett had eight All-NBA selections for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the most in franchise history. Sam Cassell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Love and Jimmy Butler are the only other players who accomplished the feat while playing for Minnesota.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard and Joel Embiid have multiple All-NBA selections while averaging 20+ PPG in a season. Any of them will fit well in Cell 9. Other options include Yao Ming, Tracy McGrady, Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

