Which Grizzlies stars played for the Hawks and the Nets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 28

The July 28 NBA Crossover Grid has been released. Today is the 30th day of fans testing their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the July 28 Crossover Grid

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 3 - Hawks player who was a top 3 pick in the NBA draft

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Houston Rockets

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 6 - Lakers player who was a top 3 pick in the NBA draft

Grid 7 - Player who had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets

Grid 8 - Player who had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 9 - Nets player who was a top 3 pick in the NBA draft

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 30

For Grid 1, Lou Williams and Clint Capela are possible answers. Williams was with the Atlanta Hawks for two seasons (2012-13, 2013-14) before playing with the Houston Rockets (2016-17).

Meanwhile, Capela had a six-year (2014-15 to 2019-20) stint in Houston before playing the last three years with the Hawks.

Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Chandler Parsons had respective tenures with the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies. Abdur-Rahim was with the Grizzlies when they were still based in Vancouver. He played there for five seasons (1996-97 to 2000-01) before moving on to the Atlanta Hawks for nearly three seasons.

Parsons, on the other hand, was a member of the Grizzlies from 2016-17 to 2018-19. He played with the Hawks during the 2019-20 season before injuries cut his career short.

The Atlanta Hawks picked Luka Doncic No. 3 in the 2018 draft but traded him to the Dallas Mavericks for Trae Young. The Hawks also had Pau Gasol in 2001 as the third pick but also sent him to the Memphis Grizzlies.

In 1982, they held onto their No. 3 pick when they grabbed Dominique Wilkins out of Georgia.

