Which Hawks stars also played for the Suns and the Rockets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 14

The latest NBA Crossover Grid has been released, marking the 47th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

The August 14 Crossover Grid

Clues for the August 14 NBA Crossover Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets

Cell 3 - Pau Gasol’s former teammate who also played for the Atlanta Hawks

Cell 4 - An All-Star who also played for the Phoenix Suns

Cell 5 - An All-Star who also played for the Houston Rockets

Cell 6 - An All-Star who was once Pau Gasol’s former teammate

Cell 7 - Suns player who was once a former teammate of Dwyane Wade

Cell 8 - Rockets player who was once a former teammate of Wade

Cell 9 - Player who was once a former teammate of Pau Gasol and Wade

Answers to the August 14 NBA Crossover Grid

Joe Johnson is a popular choice for Cell 1. He played for the Phoenix Suns for four seasons and made it to six straight All-Star games while with the Atlanta Hawks.

Clint Capela is a great fit for Cell 2. The big man started to make his mark in the NBA alongside James Harden in Houston. He’s currently in Atlanta as one of Trae Young’s teammates.

For Cell 3, Dejounte Murray is an easy answer. He and Pau Gasol were former teammates under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. Murray is Young’s backcourt partner with the Hawks currently.

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Chris Paul and Devin Booker all played for the Phoenix Suns. They’ve also participated in multiple All-Star games. One of them is a solid pick for Cell 4.

Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley once played for the Houston Rockets at different times in their respective NBA careers. The legendary group went to several All-Star games as well. They should be popular answers for Cell 5.

James Harden, however, might be the name that jumps out for Cell 5. “The Beard” won an MVP award during his stint with the Rockets and is a 10x All-Star.

Pau Gasol played with hundreds of players in his Hall of Fame career. His most famous former All-Star teammate had to be the legendary Kobe Bryant. Gasol and the late LA Lakers icon gave the team banners 16 and 17. “KB24” should be a popular answer for Cell 6.

Shaquille O’Neal is an obvious answer for Cell 7. He teamed up with Dwyane Wade to carry the Miami Heat to the 2006 championship. After a few years in Miami, O’Neal was later traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Shane Battier played alongside Wade in three of the four seasons that the Miami Heat appeared in consecutive Finals appearances. Before joining the vaunted “Heatles,” he was in Houston, making him a superb fit for Cell 8.

Cell 9 has to be Jimmy Butler. “Jimmy Buckets” played with Pau Gasol and Dwyane Wade in Chicago. All three were not there at the same time, though. Butler’s a popular answer for Cell 9.

Here’s the filled-out August 14 NBA Crossover Grid:

Completed August 14 NBA Crossover Grid

