Which Kings players played for the Clippers and the Rockets? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 10

NBA HoopGrids has released its latest challenge for today, August 10. The daily trivia game is one of the numerous NBA-themed grid challenges that have been keeping fans occupied since the start of the offseason.

Here's a look at the clues for today’s Hoop Grid:

Grid 1: NBA player who has played for the LA Clippers and the Sacramento Kings.

Grid 2: NBA player who has played for the LA Clippers and has won 55+ games in a single season.

Grid 3: NBA player who has played for the LA Clippers and has attempted zero 3-pointers in a single season.

Grid 4: NBA player who has played for the Houston Rockets and the Sacramento Kings.

Grid 5: NBA player who has played for the Houston Rockets and has won 55+ games in a single season.

Grid 6: NBA player who has played for the Houston Rockets and has attempted zero 3-pointers in a single season.

Grid 7: NBA player who has played alongside Vince Carter and has played for the Sacramento Kings.

Grid 8: NBA player who has played alongside Vince Carter and has won 55+ games in a single season.

Grid 9: NBA player who has played alongside Vince Carter and has attempted zero 3-pointers in a single season.

Today’s full Hoop Grid is as follows:

For today's puzzle, here is a closer look at Grids 1 and 4: Which Sacramento Kings players have played for the LA Clippers and the Houston Rockets?

Four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins played for both the Kings and the Clippers. After being drafted No. 5 by Sacramento in the 2010 NBA Draft, Cousins played his first seven seasons for the Kings from 2010-2017.

He then bounced around the league, playing for six other teams. This includes a brief 16-game stint with the Clippers in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson played for both the Kings and the Rockets. After being drafted No. 1 by Houston in the 1983 NBA Draft, Sampson played his first five seasons with the Rockets from 1983-1988.

He later played 51 games over two seasons in Sacramento toward the tail end of his career from 1989-91. However, Sampson was already well past his prime during his brief time with the Kings.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Hoop Grid:

NBA HoopGrids answers for August 10

More NBA HoopGrids answers for August 10

Former Sacramento Kings point guard Rajon Rondo

Other players who have played for the Sacramento Kings and the LA Clippers include Rajon Rondo, Doug Christie, Ryan Hollins, Spencer Hawes and Andre Miller.

Meanwhile, Aaron Brooks, Cuttino Mobley, Kevin Martin, Kenny Smith and Iman Shumpert have all suited up for the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets.

