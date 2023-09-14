Which Knicks players have also played for the Rockets and Mavericks? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 14

The NBA Immaculate Grid released its latest puzzle on September 14. The original grid makers introduced its basketball version nearly two months ago. It remains a popular game among hoops fans waiting for the NBA offseason to end. Unlike its counterparts, Crossover Grid and HoopGrids, the Immaculate Grid remains true to its rules of nine guesses per puzzle.

It's Day 52 of the NBA Immaculate Grid, and there is one special category: a player who made an All-NBA Team. On that note, see the clues for Thursday's puzzle here:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 2: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 3: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 4: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets

Grid 5: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets

Grid 6: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 7: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 8: Player who played for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 9: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and made an All-NBA Team

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Let's try to answer grids 5 and 8 for Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid. Which New York Knicks players have also played for the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks?

Carmelo Anthony is mostly known for his stint with the Denver Nuggets and the Knicks. However, Anthony is more loved in New York and had his best years there. He became a journeyman after getting traded by the Knicks in 2017 and one of his stops was the Rockets. He played just 10 games in Houston before he got shipped to Chicago and waived.

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis suited up for both the Knicks and Mavericks. Porzingis was a prized draft pick by the Knicks in 2015 and fans considered him as the franchise's savior. However, New York traded him to Dallas in 2019 after only four seasons.

Also Read: Which Timberwolves players also played for the Heat and Thunder? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 13

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

There are two kinds of grid players: those who want to finish the puzzle and those who want to have a low rarity score. For those who want a low rarity score, here are a few alternative answers for grids 5 and 8:

Knicks-Rockets players: Steve Francis, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jeremy Lin, Dikembe Mutombo and Tracy McGrady

Knicks-Mavericks players: Tyson Chandler, Jalen Brunson, Steve Novak, Derek Harper and Rolando Blackman

Here's also a completed grid for Day 52:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which Blazers stars also played for the Kings and Bulls? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 13