Which Nets players have also played for the Celtics and Blazers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 28

An all-new NBA Immaculate Grid was released on August 28. The basketball trivia game based on its MLB counterpart remains popular with hoops fans who cannot wait for the offseason to end.

Monday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who made an All-NBA team and a player who averaged 10 or more rebounds in a single season. With all that out of the way, let's take a look at the clues for the 35th NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics

Grid 2: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers

Grid 3: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 10 or more rebounds in a season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics

Grid 5: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers

Grid 6: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and averaged 10 or more rebounds in a season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 8: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 9: Player who made an All-NBA Team and averaged 10 or more rebounds in a season

For Monday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 1 and 2. Which Brooklyn Nets players have also played for the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers?

Kyrie Irving started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers but forced a trade to the Celtics in 2017. Irving's tenure ended in 2019 after he signed with the Nets as an unrestricted free agent. However, the one-time champ's stint in Brooklyn ended in a trade to the Dallas Mavericks last season.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry is back in Dallas after signing there this summer as a free agent. He played for the Nets last season and he was in Portland during the 2018-19 season. It should also be noted that Gerald Wallace can be the answer for both grids because he played for the Celtics, Nets and Blazers during his career.

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are not happy with just completing the daily puzzle. They want to have a low rarity score to brag about with friends or on social media. Here are alternative answers for Grids No. 1 and 2:

Nets-Celtics players: Joe Johnson, Stephon Marbury, Kenny Anderson, Brian Scalabrine and Shane Larkin

Nets-Blazers players: Drazen Petrovic, Jamal Crawford, Noah Vonleh, Sam Bowie and Robert Pack

Here's a completed puzzle for Monday:

