Which Pistons stars played for the Hawks and the Suns? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 26

The NBA Immaculate Grid has released its latest puzzle for July 26. Today is the 28th consecutive day this thrilling game has been made available to fans.

With action in the doldrums due to the offseason, basketball fanatics have been having a blast answering hoop questions.

Here's a look at today’s grid:

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid

Clues for the July 26 Immaculate Grid

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Heat with at least 20 PPG in a qualified season.

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Pistons with at least 20 PPG in a qualified season.

Grid 7 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 8 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Rockets with at least 20 PPG in a qualified season.

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Day 28

For Grid 4, Saddiq Bey and Josh Smith are potential answers. Bey played his first two-and-a-half seasons in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons before he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. He is going to be an important player for the Hawks in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, Smith spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career in Atlanta before he signed with the Pistons.

For Grid 5, Langston Galloway could be the answer. He was with the Detroit Pistons for three seasons before playing for the Suns.

Antonio McDyess was also part of the Pistons team that was a juggernaut in the Eastern Conference in the 2000s. Before playing in Motor City, he played two seasons (1997-98 and 2003-04) in Phoenix.

The legendary member of the “Bad Boys,” Isiah Thomas could be the most obvious answer for Grid 6. Other Pistons averaged at least 20 PPG in a season, but “Zeke” stands out.

Here's the completed July 26 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Filled out July 26 Immaculate Grid

