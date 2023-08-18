Which player had 10+ rebounds/game season and played for Hawks? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 18

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has been released. This is the 25th puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here is a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues to the August 18 Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Hawks and San Antonio Spurs.

Cell 3 - Player with 10+ rebounds per game in a single season who played for the Hawks

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 6 - Player with 10+ rebounds per game in a single season who played for the Timberwolves

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Rockets and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 9 - Player with 10+ rebounds per game in a season who also played for the Rockets

Answers to the August 18 NBA Immaculate Grid

John Collins easily comes to mind for Cell 1. He played his first six NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks before he was traded to the Utah Jazz. Rudy Gay, who was traded for Collins, is another option here.

Kyle Korver and Paul Millsap are also solid choices for Cell 1. Korver played three seasons with the Jazz before playing in Atlanta where he earned his only NBA All-Star selection.

Millsap, meanwhile, played in Salt Lake City for seven seasons before taking his talents to Atlanta. “The Anchorman” was named to the All-Star team in each of his four seasons with the Hawks.

Doc Rivers, Steve Smith, Dejounte Murray, Boris Diaw and Tiago Splitter all had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Hawks in their respective careers. Any of them is a great answer for Cell 2.

Rivers first made his mark in the league as the Atlanta Hawks’ starting point guard for eight seasons. The former Philadelphia 76ers head coach played the last two seasons of his career with the Spurs. Murray may be the most popular answer. He was an All-Star with the Spurs before the Hawks acquired via trade in the summer of 2022.

Moses Malone, a six-time rebounding champ, is a perfect fit for Cell 3. Malone averaged 10.0 RPG in three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. Al Horford and Kevin Willis are also good choices here as they also have multiple 10+ rebounds per game in a single season.

Answers to Cells 4-9 are here.

Here's the completed August 18 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Here's the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)