Which players had 6+ blocks in a single game and played for the Grizzlies and Mavericks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 29

NBA Crossover Grid released its newest puzzle on August 29. Based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid, the basketball trivia game has become a staple for hoops fans waiting for the 2023-24 NBA season to start.

Tuesday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who recorded six or more blocks in a single game and a player who his jersey number retired.

Here are the clues for the 62nd NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 2: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 3: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and had six or more blocks in a game

Grid 4: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 5: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 6: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and had six or more blocks in a game

Grid 7: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and had his jersey number retired

Grid 8: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and had his jersey number retired

Grid 9: Player who had his jersey number retired and had six or more blocks in a game

Let's try to answer Grids No. 3 and 6 for Tuesday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which players have recorded at least six blocks in a single game for the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks?

Pau Gasol started his legendary career with the Grizzlies in 2001. Gasol made an immediate impact in Memphis, winning the 2002 NBA Rookie of the Year. He had several games in his career with six or more blocks, with his career-high being nine.

On the other hand, Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest player in Mavericks history. Nowitzki is not known for his defense but his career-high in blocks in seven. He had two games for Dallas where he had six or more blocks. He's also the franchise leader in total blocks.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are not content with just finishing a puzzle daily. They want to have a low rarity score so that they can share it with their friends or on social media. For these hardcore grid fans, here are some alternative answers for Grids. 3 and 6.

Players with 6+ blocks in a game and played for the Grizzlies: Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandan Wright, Darko Milicic and Kwame Brown

Players with 6+ blocks in a game and played for the Mavericks: Shawn Bradley, Raef LaFrentz, Maxi Kleber, Brendan Haywood and Jamaal Magloire

Here's a completed grid for Tuesday:

