Which players averaged under 8 PPG as a rookie have also played for the Lakers and Magic? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 30

It's Day 94 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and its latest puzzle dropped on September 29.

There are two special categories for Saturday's puzzle: A player who scored 15,000 or more career points and a player who averaged under 8.0 points per game as a rookie.

Players can also now solve any puzzles they missed, as the original basketball grid game was created with the feature called "Grid History." On that note, let's take a look at the clues for Saturday's NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and LA Lakers

Grid 2: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and LA Lakers

Grid 3: Player who played for the LA Lakers and averaged under 8.0 points per game as a rookie

Grid 4: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic

Grid 5: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic

Grid 6: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and averaged under 8.0 points per game as a rookie

Grid 7: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and scored 15,000 or more career points

Grid 8: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and scored 15,000 or more career points

Grid 9: Player who averaged under 8.0 points per game as a rookie and scored 15,000 or more career points

Let's take a closer look at grids 3 and 6 for Saturday's NBA Crossover Grid: which players averaged under 8.0 points per game as a rookie and have also played for the LA Lakers and Orlando Magic?

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players in NBA history and arguably two of the greatest players in Lakers history. Bryant is known for his scoring prowess, but did you know that he only averaged 7.6 points per game as a rookie?

He started just seven games in his first two years in the league before breaking out in the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon recently became an NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets. However, before that, Gordon was a languishing prospect for the Magic. He was the fourth pick in the 2014 draft but averaged just 5.2 points per game as a rookie.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are two kinds of grid players, those who want to just finish the puzzle and those who want to have the lowest rarity score possible.

For the latter kind of players, here're some alternative answers for grids 3 and 6 to help you get atop the daily rankings:

Players who averaged under 8.0 PPG and played for the Lakers: Derek Fisher, Ruben Patterson, Mark Madsen, Andrew Bynum, Elden Campbell

Players who averaged under 8.0 PPG and played for the Magic: Michael Doleac, Steven Hunter, Reece Gaines, JJ Redick, Daniel Orton

Here's a completed puzzle for Day 94:

