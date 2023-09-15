Which players coached by Nate McMillan have also played for the Heat and Clippers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 15

It's Day 79 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and a new puzzle was released on September 15.

Based on the MLB's Immaculate Grid, the original basketball grid game remains popular among hoops fans. It has been a long offseason, so many people are looking forward to the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

Friday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who was coached by Nate McMillan and a player who has career earnings of at least $100 million. For those who want to play previous grids, there's a new feature called "Grid History."

On that note, here are the clues for the 79th edition of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat

Grid 2: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat

Grid 3: Player who played for the Miami Heat and was coached by Nate McMillan

Grid 4: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and LA Clippers

Grid 5: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers

Grid 6: Player who played for the LA Clippers and was coached by Nate McMillan

Grid 7: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and has career earnings of more than $100 million

Grid 8: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and has career earnings of more than $100 million

Grid 9: Player who was coached by Nate McMillan and has career earnings of more than $100 million

Let's try to answer grids 3 and 6 for Friday's NBA Crossover Grid: which players coached by Nate McMillan have also played for the Miami Heat and LA Clippers? McMillan has coached four franchises: the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.

Ray Allen played under McMillan during his time with the Seattle SuperSonics. He was a great player for McMillan from 2003 to 2005, making two All-Star appearances. He spent his last two seasons in Miami, winning a championship in 2013.

Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo was coached by McMillan during his recent stint with the Hawks. Rondo lasted just 21 games in Atlanta during the 2020-21 NBA season before he got traded to the Clippers.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are two kinds of grid players: those who're happy with completing the puzzle and those looking to have the lowest rarity score. Here are some alternative answers for grids 3 and 6 to help the latter kind of players:

Players coached by Nate McMillan and suited up for the Heat: Juwan Howard, Jamaal Magloire, Rashard Lewis, Gary Payton, Voshon Leonard

Players coached by Nate McMillan and suited up for the Clippers: Marcus Camby, Ruben Patterson, Steve Blake, Andre Miller, Vin Baker

Here's a completed puzzle for Day 79:

