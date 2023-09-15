Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Which players coached by Nate McMillan have also played for the Heat and Clippers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 15

Which players coached by Nate McMillan have also played for the Heat and Clippers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 15

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 15, 2023 04:35 GMT
NBA Crossover Grid (September 15), Ray Allen and Nate McMillan
NBA Crossover Grid (September 15), Ray Allen and Nate McMillan

It's Day 79 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and a new puzzle was released on September 15.

Based on the MLB's Immaculate Grid, the original basketball grid game remains popular among hoops fans. It has been a long offseason, so many people are looking forward to the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

Friday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who was coached by Nate McMillan and a player who has career earnings of at least $100 million. For those who want to play previous grids, there's a new feature called "Grid History."

On that note, here are the clues for the 79th edition of the NBA Crossover Grid:

  • Grid 1: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat
  • Grid 2: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat
  • Grid 3: Player who played for the Miami Heat and was coached by Nate McMillan
  • Grid 4: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and LA Clippers
  • Grid 5: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers
  • Grid 6: Player who played for the LA Clippers and was coached by Nate McMillan
  • Grid 7: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and has career earnings of more than $100 million
  • Grid 8: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and has career earnings of more than $100 million
  • Grid 9: Player who was coached by Nate McMillan and has career earnings of more than $100 million

Let's try to answer grids 3 and 6 for Friday's NBA Crossover Grid: which players coached by Nate McMillan have also played for the Miami Heat and LA Clippers? McMillan has coached four franchises: the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.

Ray Allen played under McMillan during his time with the Seattle SuperSonics. He was a great player for McMillan from 2003 to 2005, making two All-Star appearances. He spent his last two seasons in Miami, winning a championship in 2013.

Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo was coached by McMillan during his recent stint with the Hawks. Rondo lasted just 21 games in Atlanta during the 2020-21 NBA season before he got traded to the Clippers.

Also Read: Which NBA 3-point contest participants have played for the Hawks and Celtics? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 14

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are two kinds of grid players: those who're happy with completing the puzzle and those looking to have the lowest rarity score. Here are some alternative answers for grids 3 and 6 to help the latter kind of players:

Players coached by Nate McMillan and suited up for the Heat: Juwan Howard, Jamaal Magloire, Rashard Lewis, Gary Payton, Voshon Leonard

Players coached by Nate McMillan and suited up for the Clippers: Marcus Camby, Ruben Patterson, Steve Blake, Andre Miller, Vin Baker

Here's a completed puzzle for Day 79:

Also Read: Which Top 5 NBA draft picks have played for the Sixers and Thunder? NBA Crossover Grid answers for Sept. 14

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How is Michael Jordan officially richer than NBA's 10 richest players?!

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...