Which Sixers players played for the Kings and the Wolves? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 27

HoopGrids’ NBA grid challenge for July 27 has been released. The basketball trivia game continues to draw in new NBA fans who are looking for something to entertain them during the grueling offseason.

The difficulty of the grids can vary from day to day with some fans able to regularly complete the grids on their own. However, others often need help in solving the clues for one or two grid squares.

On that note, here are the clues for today's Hoop Grid:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Sacramento Kings.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Philadelphia 76ers and has scored 25+ points in an NBA Finals game.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Sacramento Kings.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Milwaukee Bucks and has scored 25+ points in an NBA Finals game.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Sacramento Kings.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and has scored 25+ points in an NBA Finals game.

Today’s full Hoop Grid is as follows:

For today's HoopsGrid, here is a closer look at Grids 1 and 2: Which Philadelphia 76ers players have played for either the Sacramento Kings or the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Sharpshooter Seth Curry has played for both the Sixers and the Kings. Curry played one season for Sacramento early in his career during the 2015-16 season.

He then enjoyed two of the better seasons of his career for Philadelphia from 2020 to 2022, playing off of Sixers superstar center Joel Embiid.

Meanwhile, 10-year veteran forward Robert Covington has played for both the Sixers and the Timberwolves. Covington played four of his first five seasons with Philadelphia from 2014 to 2018.

He was then traded to Minnesota in 2018, midway through his sixth season, in the deal that landed the Sixers superstar forward Jimmy Butler. Covington then played parts of two seasons with the Wolves.

More NBA HoopGrids answers for July 27

Former Philadelphia 76ers forward Thaddeus Young

Other players who have played for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Sacramento Kings include Dewayne Dedmon, Willie Cauley-Stein, George Hill, Alec Burks and Nik Stauskas.

Meanwhile, Dario Saric, Anthony Tolliver, Thaddeus Young, Greg Monroe and Corey Brewer have all suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Hoop Grid:

