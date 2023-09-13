Which Thunder stars played for the Warriors and the Hawks? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 13

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 13 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Bulls and Atlanta Hawks

Cell 3 - Player who was selected to an All-Rookie team while playing for the Bulls

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and Warriors

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Thunder and Hawks

Cell 6 - Player who was selected to an All-Rookie team while playing for the Thunder

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Washington Wizards and Warriors

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Wizards and Hawks

Cell 9 - Player who was selected to an All-Rookie team while playing for the Wizards

Answers to the September 13 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

The Cell 4 answers could be Avery Johnson, Donyell Marshall, Sarunas Marciullionis and Alton Lister. They once suited up for the OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors. All four played for the Thunder when the team was still based in Seattle and called the SuperSonics.

Players with Thunder-Hawks connections include Mike Muscala, Nazr Mohammed, Dennis Schroder, Kenny Anderson and Gus Williams. They’re Cell 5 answers.

The popular answers in Cell 6 are Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. They were All-Rookie team members in their first seasons in the NBA, respectively. Vladimir Radmanovic, Jeff Green and Jack Sikma also accomplished the same feat for the Thunder.

Out of the aforementioned names, only Durant won Rookie of the Year, which guaranteed him a spot in the All-Rookie team.

Otto Porter Jr., Ralph Sampson, Nick Young and Al Harrington played for the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors. They fit well in Cell 7 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Sampson played in Washington when the franchise was still called the Bullets. He played there for 10 games in the last season of his injury-riddled career.

The Cell 8 answers could be Kirk Hinrich, Tom Gugliotta, DeShawn Stevenson, Moses Malone and Mike Bibby. They all had stints with the Wizards and Hawks.

Washington Wizards players who were selected to an All-Rookie team include Wes Unseld, Rasheed Wallace, Jeff Malone, Earl Monroe, Jeff Ruland and Jarvis Hayes. They’re excellent Cell 9 answers.

Unseld won the ROY award during the 1968-69 seasons when the Wizards were called the Baltimore Bullets. The said achievement guaranteed him a spot in the All-Rookie team.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed September 13 NBA HoopGrids puzzle