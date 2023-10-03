Who is Ben Simmons' sister? Looking at Nets forward's siblings & more

Ben Simmons comes from a huge family, and they have been supportive of his career in the NBA so far despite his struggles and controversies. The Nets star has five siblings. The first four are from his mother's previous marriage, and the remaining one is his biological sister.

Olivia Simmons was born on December 17, 1991, and grew up with her siblings in Melbourne, Australia.

Simmons isn't a stranger to basketball, as she picked up the sport growing up. According to sources, Olivia became interested in basketball due to the achievements their dad, Dave, had. Their father played professionally in Australia.

She grew close with their father and picked up the sport of basketball from him. Ben's sister played basketball for Arizona State University and is currently a mental health worker. She played three years of high school basketball at Box Hill Senior Secondary College.

Two years ago, she accused one of her half-brothers of molesting her as they grew up. She posted on X that she had been molested by Sean Tribe, who's also the manager of Ben, since the age of three.

However, it came out as a false accusation towards her half-brother, and Olivia was ordered to pay Tribe $550,000. Ben's sister was unable to give solid evidence of her being molested.

Ben's two other sisters are Melissa and Emily. Melissa isn't known to be in the spotlight and has little to no information online. On the other hand, Emily works closely with her half-brother, Ben. She has been working for Klutch Sports since 2014 as part of the marketing/branding department.

Ben Simmons is back playing basketball

The 2022-23 NBA season wasn't the best for Ben Simmons. He had his worst statistical season, by far, during his first full year with the Brooklyn Nets. On top of that, his former teammates were traded during the middle of the season. Simmons was part of a contending team that quickly became a rebuilding squad.

Additionally, he only played for 42 games due to his various injuries, most notably his back issues.

Now, footage of him being back on the court has gone around, and it looks like he's ready for a new campaign. Simmons seemed relaxed and composed, showing off his dunking skills on the basketball court.

The expectations for the three-time All-Star aren't as high as last season, but many expect him to be part of the new Nets core. His experience could be significant in Brooklyn's quest to rebuild a contending team.

