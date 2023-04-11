Who has the biggest hands in the league? Let's have a look at the top 10 Largest Hand Sizes in NBA History

The NBA has featured some of the most physically imposing and gifted players in sports history. Some have hand sizes that give them superb control of the ball to help them excel.

The late Kobe Bryant once said that having a bigger pair of hands would be the one thing he would change in his physique. One can only imagine how he could have been even better if he had the kind of hands Michael Jordan did.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phil Jackson, when asked who to pick between Bryant and “His Airness,” chose Jordan due to the Chicago Bulls legend’s advantage in hand size.

Here are 10 NBA players with the biggest hands (length/span)

#10 Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain was a freak athlete who was mostly unstoppable throughout his NBA career. Some of the league’s most mind-boggling accomplishments are still owned by “The Big Dipper.”

Chamberlain once scored 100 points, averaging 50.4 PPG in one season and 27.2 RPG in another. “Whipper’s” 9.5-inch hand with an 11.5-inch span was certainly a big help during his playing days.

#9 Kawhi Leonard

“The Claw” is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner who is known for his ability to lock down opponents and disrupt offensive plays. Kawhi Leonard is also one of the NBA’s best mid-range scorers.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly



Kawhi Leonard admits that he has big hand struggles. "I don’t notice until I see my friends or someone else doing an activity and, you know, I can’t do that, like putting my hands in my own pockets."Kawhi Leonard admits that he has big hand struggles. #Clippers "I don’t notice until I see my friends or someone else doing an activity and, you know, I can’t do that, like putting my hands in my own pockets."Kawhi Leonard admits that he has big hand struggles. #Clippers https://t.co/t64xXjP1fU

As an elite two-way force, Leonard’s hand size (9.75/11.25) has helped him become one of the league’s most popular stars.

#8 Michael Jordan

Still considered by many to be the best to play basketball, Michael Jordan’s game is as complete and as impressive as any. Jordan has almost no flaws and he’s also aided by a 9.75-inch hand with an 11.38-inch span to help him control the ball.

In several of his gravity-defying dunks, “His Airness” adds artistry to his slams as he can easily palm the ball in his hands.

#7 Julius Erving

Before there was Michael Jordan, Julius Erving was the lord of dunks. Having a good-sized hand (9.5/11.75) allowed him to manipulate the ball in ways few others could.

This Day In Sports Clips @TDISportsClips May 11, 1980: Julius Erving’s layup from under the basket against the Lakers in G4 of the finals.



“It’s still the greatest move I’ve ever seen in a basketball game, the all-time greatest.”- Magic Johnson. May 11, 1980: Julius Erving’s layup from under the basket against the Lakers in G4 of the finals. “It’s still the greatest move I’ve ever seen in a basketball game, the all-time greatest.”- Magic Johnson. https://t.co/XrVUYsu1ds

Erving’s iconic under-the-goal layup against the LA Lakers was made possible because of how he was able to hold the ball.

#6 Noah Vonleh

NBA journeyman Noah Vonleh has a 9.75/11.75-inch pair of hands. Vonleh hasn’t lived up to his expectations. He last played for the Boston Celtics, where he appeared in 23 games.

#5 Connie Hawkins

“The Hawk” was a bruising power forward who won the NBA MVP award during the 1967-68 season. He was only 6-foot-8 but regularly played center due to his physique and physical style of play. Having 10.5/11-inch hands played a big part in his Hall of Fame career.

#4 Greg Smith

Greg Smith surprised fans and agents during the 2011 Draft Combine when his hands measured 9.8 inches (length) and 12 inches (span). He played for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves in his NBA career.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

The “Greek Freak’s” hands measure 9.85 inches and 12 inches. Giannis Antetokounmpo has no trouble palming the ball as he goes for his trademark coast-to-coast drives. The two-time MVP is an unstoppable force inside the paint where his huge hands greatly benefit him.

#2 Shaquille O’Neal

The player most fans consider to be the most dominant player in NBA history. Shaquille O’Neal was a force no one had ever seen before. At times, it took an entire five-man unit to stop him.

Stopping Shaq with his brute force and huge hands was oftentimes an impossible task.

#1 Boban Marjanovic

Boban Marjanovic, at 7-3, is one of the tallest players to ever play in the NBA. He also has the biggest hands, measuring 10.75 inches and 12 inches.

ESPN @espn Boban Marjanovic's hands might be bigger than Ray McCallum's head. (via IG/bobimarjanovic13) Boban Marjanovic's hands might be bigger than Ray McCallum's head. (via IG/bobimarjanovic13) https://t.co/PjOBO7tkZF

Marjanovic currently plays for the Houston Rockets, where he played 31 games this season.

You may also want to read: Watch: Boban Marjanovic mercilessly blocks every kid's shot during Mavericks hoop camp

Poll : 0 votes