“Who is the burner pretending to be Big Perk” – Fans poke fun at Kendrick Perkins for refusing to pay for blue check on Twitter 

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 20, 2023 19:53 GMT
2012 NBA Finals - Game Three
Kendrick Perkins reacts to losing blue check on Twitter.

Former NBA player and outspoken analyst Kendrick Perkins is not happy about losing his blue check mark on Twitter verifying himself as an athlete and personality. With the day of reckoning finally here, any user who chooses not to pay for a blue check loses their verification.

When Perkins' blue check was taken away, he Tweeted about the situation, drawing hilarious reactions from fans and trolls alike.

They took my Blue Check?!!! They can keep that MF because I refuse to pay to be famous!!! Carry the hell on…
@KendrickPerkins Who is the burner pretending to be Big Perk
@KendrickPerkins Is this even the real perk tweeting?
@KendrickPerkins Took mine too. I’m not paying for something I had for FREE for 5 years 🤷🏾‍♂️
@KendrickPerkins Tell ‘em perk. Totally ridiculous. Carry on
@KendrickPerkins @BeanieLeBron I almost thought this account was real. The “carry on” was a great touch. That’s what the real Kendrick Perkins would say
@KendrickPerkins Who said a blue check was meant to be famous lol
@KendrickPerkins how do we know you’re not a fake account?
@KendrickPerkins Stop acting like Kendrick Perkins bro
@KendrickPerkins I’m more famous than you now casual
@KendrickPerkins @ScoopB https://t.co/mfTq8jPaBW
@KendrickPerkins Nice troll account lil bro
@KendrickPerkins 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/WtLfm4oxij
@KendrickPerkins https://t.co/R1qDa15LhI
@KendrickPerkins With ESPN cut coming up you cant afford it anyways
@KendrickPerkins Millionaires complaining about $11 is hilarious

LeBron James reacts to news of blue check, will he join Kendrick Perkins?

LeBron James recently indicated that he has no plans to pay for a Twitter verification check mark, a move that would certainly send a message. Many people think Twitter verification was fine the way it was.

With the day here, fans are wondering whether James will remain steadfast or if he will give in and pay for the blue check.

Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️

Kendrick Perkins' recent beef with JJ Redick

Kendrick Perkins has also been in the headlines as he battled his colleague JJ Redick regarding the sharpshooter's take on the Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings series. According to Redick, the referees are determining the outcomes of the games by not giving the Warriors their respective fouls.

"The referees have dictated too much in the Kings’ favor in the series," Redick said. "I really believe that, and I don’t know if it’s the home crowd or whatever. I rarely complain about the referees. In fact, I don’t know if I’ve ever complained about the referees. I think they're great.
"But if (the Warriors are) going to come back in this series, they gotta call the game the way the game's supposed to be called."

Although there were several instances of missed calls, with the numbers being very similar in regards to fouls called on each team, Kendrick Perkins isn't buying it. He fired back at Redick on Twitter, saying:

This Biggest bunch of BS I’ve heard all week. Real Talk. twitter.com/clutchpointsap…

With Perkins now engaging in these Twitter beefs without a blue check, fans are sure to be bringing the jokes when it come to his future tweets.

