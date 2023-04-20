“Who is the burner pretending to be Big Perk” – Fans poke fun at Kendrick Perkins for refusing to pay for blue check on Twitter 

Former NBA player and outspoken analyst Kendrick Perkins is not happy about losing his blue check mark on Twitter verifying himself as an athlete and personality. With the day of reckoning finally here, any user who chooses not to pay for a blue check loses their verification.

When Perkins' blue check was taken away, he Tweeted about the situation, drawing hilarious reactions from fans and trolls alike.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins They took my Blue Check?!!! They can keep that MF because I refuse to pay to be famous!!! Carry the hell on… They took my Blue Check?!!! They can keep that MF because I refuse to pay to be famous!!! Carry the hell on…

FrostedFrank @FrankFrosted @KendrickPerkins Is this even the real perk tweeting? @KendrickPerkins Is this even the real perk tweeting?

Ballsack Sports @BallsackSports @KendrickPerkins @BeanieLeBron I almost thought this account was real. The “carry on” was a great touch. That’s what the real Kendrick Perkins would say @KendrickPerkins @BeanieLeBron I almost thought this account was real. The “carry on” was a great touch. That’s what the real Kendrick Perkins would say

Jones @nbaguru248 @KendrickPerkins Who said a blue check was meant to be famous lol @KendrickPerkins Who said a blue check was meant to be famous lol

⁶ @SpeakContext @KendrickPerkins I’m more famous than you now casual @KendrickPerkins I’m more famous than you now casual

NBA SUPERFAN @nbasup3rfan @KendrickPerkins With ESPN cut coming up you cant afford it anyways @KendrickPerkins With ESPN cut coming up you cant afford it anyways

LeBron James reacts to news of blue check, will he join Kendrick Perkins?

LeBron James recently indicated that he has no plans to pay for a Twitter verification check mark, a move that would certainly send a message. Many people think Twitter verification was fine the way it was.

With the day here, fans are wondering whether James will remain steadfast or if he will give in and pay for the blue check.

LeBron James @KingJames will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Welp guess my bluewill be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️

Kendrick Perkins' recent beef with JJ Redick

Kendrick Perkins has also been in the headlines as he battled his colleague JJ Redick regarding the sharpshooter's take on the Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings series. According to Redick, the referees are determining the outcomes of the games by not giving the Warriors their respective fouls.

"The referees have dictated too much in the Kings’ favor in the series," Redick said. "I really believe that, and I don’t know if it’s the home crowd or whatever. I rarely complain about the referees. In fact, I don’t know if I’ve ever complained about the referees. I think they're great.

"But if (the Warriors are) going to come back in this series, they gotta call the game the way the game's supposed to be called."

Although there were several instances of missed calls, with the numbers being very similar in regards to fouls called on each team, Kendrick Perkins isn't buying it. He fired back at Redick on Twitter, saying:

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp “The referees have dictated too much in the Kings’ favor in this series, I really believe that.”



JJ Redick on call disparity against the Warriors 🗣️



“The referees have dictated too much in the Kings’ favor in this series, I really believe that.”JJ Redick on call disparity against the Warriors 🗣️https://t.co/SKdlYDuvMl This Biggest bunch of BS I’ve heard all week. Real Talk. twitter.com/clutchpointsap… This Biggest bunch of BS I’ve heard all week. Real Talk. twitter.com/clutchpointsap…

With Perkins now engaging in these Twitter beefs without a blue check, fans are sure to be bringing the jokes when it come to his future tweets.

