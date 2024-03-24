Who is Doug McDermott's father? Closer look at longtime Creighton HC

Doug McDermott is an NBA player for the Indiana Pacers and the son of longtime Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. Doug played for his father from 2010 to 2014 before he got drafted 11th overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2014. He was traded to the Chicago Bulls on draft night.

Greg has been in charge of Creighton since the 2010-11 season, which was his son's freshman year. He previously coached Wayne State (1994-2000), North Dakota State (2000-01), Northern Iowa (2001-06) and Iowa State (2006-2010). His best finish in the NCAA Tournament was when they lost to San Diego State in the Elite 8 last season.

The 59-year-old coach has one Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Missouri Valley Conference and Big East regular season titles. He also won three Missouri Valley Conference tournament championships, two with Creighton and one with Northern Iowa.

Doug McDermott's college career

"Dougie McBuckets" played four years under his father at Creighton

Doug McDermott intended to play for Northern Iowa but changed his mind and went to Creighton when his father Greg was hired to become the university's head coach. McDermott played four seasons for the Blue Jays and became the school's greatest basketball player.

McDermott averaged 21.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in his career for Creighton. He shot 55.0% from the floor and 45.8% from beyond the arc. He even averaged 26.7 points per game in his senior year.

The Iowa native was named National College Player of the Year in 2014 and was a three-time Consensus First Team All-American. He was even fifth on the all-time NCAA Division I scoring list when his collegiate career ended.

Doug McDermott opened up about playing for his father in a piece for The Players' Tribune

In a touching piece on The Players' Tribune back in 2017, Doug McDermott opened up about how it was to play for his father at Creighton. McDermott shared that he wanted to be treated like every other player and didn't want his father to give him any favors.

"I told my teammates, 'I know it’s a little awkward 'cause my dad's the head coach, but I’m with you guys. I’m not with him.' Don't think that I’m on his side. I'm on your side," McDermott wrote.

The McDermott father-son duo reunited at Doug's jersey's retirement ceremony at the CHI Health Center in Omaha back on Dec. 20.

