Who is Grizzlies sideline reporter KJ Wright? Closer look at former NCAA player's media career

Memphis Grizzlies sideline reporter KJ Wright has caught the eyes of fans with her stunning beauty each time she steps foot on the court. While it's her job to interview players during games, fans can't get enough of the reporter's gorgeous looks that have blown everyone away.

Her real name is Kelcey Wright Johnson and she's the center of attention for most fans these days. Wright played college basketball for the Ryerson Rams women’s team in Canada. She played from 2009 to 2013 and had decent averages as a ball player. Standing at 5-foot-9, the reporter averaged 13.8 PPG and drained 40 three-pointers.

In an interview, Wright shared that she grew up in a basketball family in Toronto, Canada. She also shared that her father, Rob, is currently part of the board of directors of Canada Basketball. Her mother, Penny, was a referee when she was growing up and was the first female official in a men's college game in Canada.

She shared that basketball has been part of her whole life as most of her family members are involved in it, one way or another.

After completing her master's degree in journalism, she covered the World University Games. That was Wright's first gig and has been on a roll since then. She also covered the Toronto Raptors, while being the face of NCAA basketball for some Canadian outlets.

After working for the Raptors, she became a sideline reporter for the Sacramento Kings and the Philadelphia 76ers. Wright joined the Grizzlies in 2019 and has also been the host of the team. She also hosts a weekly podcast called Just Grizzlies.

Due to her popularity, KJ Wright now has over 189k followers on Instagram.

KJ Wright asked Marcus Smart about his pre-game routine

KJ Wright was surprised to see Marcus Smart's pre-game routine during her first time covering the NBA veteran. What poked her interest was how Smart was getting warmed up by hitting backward shots from the three-point line.

"My first game covering you, I'm sitting on the sideline," Wright said. "And right in front of me, you're doing backwards three-point shots. The craziest shots that you've won these trick shot things with?"

Smart claimed that the craziest trick shot that he's made was when he ran to the halfcourt line where the ball would be steadily sitting. He did a front flip off the ball and shot the ball. Unfortunately, there's no record of it. Still, the veteran also shared one of his favorite shots.

"My favorite one is to lay down on my back at half court and shoot it while laying down. No sit up, just straight core."

It would be fun to see Smart play a game of HORSE with KJ Wright.

