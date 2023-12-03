Who Is Number 0 on the Golden State Warriors? 

The Golden State Warriors' No. 0 is worn by Gary Payton II. The versatile guard got the number after the departure of Donte DiVincenzo, who moved to the New York Knicks this offseason. Payton wore No. 0 for Golden State during his first stint with the franchise.

Although Payton moved to the Portland Trail Blazers in the summer of 2022, he returned to the Warriors after just six months. An NBA champion with Golden State, Payton is coming off the bench for the squad, which seeks a return to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

Golden State Warriors have no timetable for return of Gary Payton II after suffering a calf injury

Gary Payton II had to leave the floor on Tuesday after suffering a torn right calf during the Warriors' 124-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors didn't provide a timetable on when he will be able to make his return, even though he is not expected to miss significant time.

Payton is dealing with a strain in his right calf, and his condition will be re-evaluated later this week. He should miss at least one more week with the injury, but the franchise is hopeful he will be back soon.

Meanwhile, his rookie teammate, Brandin Podziemski, shared his support amid his recovery.

"We goin hold it down for ya twin," Podziemski tweeted.

The versatile guard has appeared in 14 games this season, missing five games due to injuries. He averages 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, on 32.1% shooting from beyond the arc.

For their part, the Warriors (9-11) have been off to a rough start, with eight losses over their last 10 games. They continue to play inconsistently on both ends, but they are optimistic they can turn things around.

"They picked up the pressure and kept us off the 3-point line in the second half," coach Steve Kerr said after Saturday's 113-112 loss to the LA Clippers in which the Warriors blew a double-digit lead again, via Yahoo Sports.

"I liked the response to that. To me, it felt like we deserved to win tonight. We took care of the ball, kept them off the foul line and showed poise when they made their runs.

"So, this one hurts way more than the Sacramento game. The Sacramento game, we deserved to lose. … I like this version of our team. This is the version of our team I expect going forward. But this, no question, this hurts."

Golden State will look to get back on track on Wednesday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13).