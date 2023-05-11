Who is Kendra Shaw? How is she related to Julius Randle?

Kendra Shaw is the wife of New York Knicks star Julius Randle. The two have been together since meeting at a college party in 2013. Randle eventually proposed to Shaw in 2016 and the couple got married in 2017.

Kendra Shaw was pursuing a degree in fashion design at the University of Kentucky while also supporting Randle, who was still finding his place in the NBA.

Since then, Shaw started women's designer clothing brand, "Kalore". The brand is also based in New York City, where Randle currently plays.

The brand's website also offers a small description of Shaw. It says:

"A small-town girl from Kentucky and raised by a single mother, our founder and CEO, Kendra Randle is living a life she only dreamed of. Upon ﬁnishing college for fashion design and merchandising, she took time to support her husband while he pursued his NBA career. They’ve lived in Los Angeles, Dallas, and now call New York City home."

The couple welcomed their first child, Kyden, in 2016, just a few months after their engagement was announced. Their youngest, Jayce, was born in 2021. Kyden has become a fan favorite among Knicks fans due to his outgoing personality.

With a solid foundation in place and two kids, Kendra Shaw and Julius Randle appear to be a well put together couple.

Julius Randle has been essential for New York

Julius Randle has been a crucial player for the Knicks. While he had a difficult time establishing himself early on in his career, he seems to have found a home in New York. During his time with the Knicks, he won the Most Improved Player award and became an All-Star.

This has become particularly evident during the team's battle for a place in the ECF. After a disappointing team effort in Game 4, Randle had a massive contribution in Game 5 to keep the Knicks' playoff aspirations alive.

While Jalen Brunson had a 38-point performance for the Mavericks, Randle dropped 25 points, with five rebounds and five assists of his own.

With a 112-103 win in Game 5, the Knicks will be hoping to tie things up in Game 6, but facing the Heat on the road will undoubtedly be a tough challenge for them.

