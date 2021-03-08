Who was the MVP of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2021 NBA All-Star game got concluded yesterday, with Team LeBron inflicting a heavy defeat on Team Durant. The scoreline read 170-150, as LeBron James improved his record to 4-0 as an All-Star game captain.

The game was played in the absence of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, who were sidelined due to Covid-19 contact tracing.

Which star went home with the 2021 NBA All-Star Game MVP award?

2021 NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron's Giannis Antetokounmpo won the 2021 NBA All-Star Game MVP award, putting up 35 points on a perfect 16 of 16 shooting on the night.

He also grabbed seven rebounds, playing an integral role in leading Team LeBron to a win.

Other difference-makers for the winning team were Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry, who shot an identical 8-16 from three-point range. Lillard finished the game with 32 points, while Steph scored 28.

Washington Wizards' ace shooting guard Bradley Beal was the highest scorer for Team Durant as he scored 26 points in 31 minutes. Kyrie Irving managed to put up 24 points but his effort went in vain as Team Durant succumbed to a heavy defeat.

I voted for Giannis for All-Star MVP — here's the full list of votes (Giannis swept the media vote, Steph Curry brought in some fan votes): pic.twitter.com/H5jbLCOiCo — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) March 8, 2021

In other events, Stephen Curry won the three-point contest with relative ease, prevailing over Mike Conley and Jayson Tatum in the final.

Domantas Sabonis emerged victorious in the Skills challenge, defeating Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic in the final. The duo reached the final by upsetting favorites Luka Doncic and Chris Paul.

The Dunk contest was the last competition to take place, in which Portland Trail Blazers' young forward Anfernee Simons beat New York Knicks' rookie Obi Toppin to take home the award.

With the NBA All-Star game concluded, the league will resume with its normal schedule on Wednesday.

