Who will replace Kawhi Leonard in 2024 NBA All-Star Game? Examining prospects amid Clippers star's uncertainty to suit up for West team

LA Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard’s status for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game is reportedly in question as he deals with a left adductor strain. Thus, NBA commissioner Adam Silver may have to select a third All-Star injury replacement, and first from the Western Conference.

Leonard’s injury isn’t believed to be serious. However, the six-time All-Star was ruled out for Wednesday’s road matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

That marks LA’s last contest before the All-Star break, with the team’s next game coming on Feb. 22. So, the Clippers could take a cautious approach and rest Leonard during the Feb. 18 All-Star Game.

If they do, that will open the door for one of the numerous deserving West All-Star snubs to receive an injury-replacement selection.

Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks stars Scottie Barnes and Trae Young were selected as East injury replacements. They replaced Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks stars Joel Embiid (knee) and Julius Randle (shoulder). However, the West has yet to have an injury replacement.

Among the most likely candidates to replace Leonard are Sacramento Kings stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The two are spearheading a competitive Kings team (30-23) while putting up impressive stats.

Fox is averaging 26.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 3.0 3-pointers per game on 46.4% shooting through 47 games.

Meanwhile, Sabonis is averaging 20.2 ppg, 13.2 rpg and 8.4 apg on 62.3% shooting through 53 games.

Another candidate is Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen. The one-time All-Star is the No. 1 scoring option on a Jazz squad (26-28) that is vying for a play-in spot.

Markkanen is averaging 23.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.9 spg and 3.3 3pg on 50.1% shooting through 44 games.

However, if Silver wants to reward defense and winning over offensive production, he could select Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert. The three-time All-Star is the defensive anchor for the team with the league’s top defensive rating (108.6). Additionally, the Wolves (38-16) rank first in the West.

Through 53 games, Gobert is averaging 13.8 ppg, 12.5 rpg and 2.1 bpg on 64.8% shooting.

Other stars who could have an outside shot at being named Leonard’s injury replacement include Alperen Sengun, James Harden, Victor Wembanyama and Jamal Murray.

Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard’s injury isn’t too serious

On Wednesday, Clippers coach Ty Lue provided an update on Kawhi Leonard’s adductor injury.

Lue noted that the oft-injured superstar has been playing through discomfort. However, he isn’t too concerned about him.

“It's been brewing for a little while. He had some hip soreness going into last game and tried to play through it. ... But he'll be okay,” Lue said.

Lue added that he expects the All-Star break to provide sufficient time for Leonard to recover.

“I think the All-Star break should get him ready to play, I hope. But I don't think it's something serious,” Lue said.

Kawhi Leonard has an extensive injury history, having appeared in 57 or fewer games in each of his first four seasons with LA. That includes him missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL.

However, he has remained relatively healthy this season and is on track to play his most games as a Clipper. Meanwhile, LA (35-17) appears poised to make a deep playoff run. So, the team will likely do whatever it can to keep the 32-year-old ready for the playoffs.

Through 48 games, Leonard is averaging 24.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.7 spg and 2.3 3pg on 52.7% shooting.

