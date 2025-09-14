Who won EuroBasket MVP title? Looking at top 5 players from FIBA tournament & more

The FIBA EuroBasket concluded on Sunday, with Germany taking home the title, their second ever in the tournament. The tournament that saw superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic garnered a lot of attention from the fans. In a tournament dominated by superstar players, Dennis Schroder made the highlight reel. with his maiden EuroBasket MVP Award. Shortly after the tournament concluded, FIBA EuroBasket released the list of the top five players. Dennis Schroder, Doncic, Anetetokounmpo, Franz Wagner and Alperen Sengun were named as the 2025 All-Star Five team from the tournamentThe NBA superstar, Nikola Jokic, had an average tournament and wasn't named in the list. What stood out in the list was that all the players in the list were also prominent NBA players.