Who won EuroBasket MVP title? Looking at top 5 players from FIBA tournament & more

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 14, 2025 20:38 GMT
Turkey v Germany: Final - FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty
Details about EuroBasket MVP and top 5 players in the tournament [Picture Credit: Getty]

The FIBA EuroBasket concluded on Sunday, with Germany taking home the title, their second ever in the tournament. The tournament that saw superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic garnered a lot of attention from the fans.

Ad

In a tournament dominated by superstar players, Dennis Schroder made the highlight reel. with his maiden EuroBasket MVP Award.

Shortly after the tournament concluded, FIBA EuroBasket released the list of the top five players. Dennis Schroder, Doncic, Anetetokounmpo, Franz Wagner and Alperen Sengun were named as the 2025 All-Star Five team from the tournament

also-read-trending Trending

The NBA superstar, Nikola Jokic, had an average tournament and wasn't named in the list. What stood out in the list was that all the players in the list were also prominent NBA players.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications