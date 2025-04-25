Who won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award? Looking at 2 major names falling short of the honor

Evan Mobley won the prestigious 2024-25 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy is the first prestigious trophy that the Cleveland Cavaliers center would be taking home in his career.

A total of 100 voters voted in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award this season. Evan Mobley received 35 first-place [5 points each], 30 second-place [3 points each] and 20 third-place votes [1 point each]. The Cavs star topped the table with 285 points to secure the award.

Atlanta Hawks player Dyson Daniels and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green were in serious contention for the title. Daniels, who had a breakout year, had a total of 197 points. He received 25 first-place, 17 and 21 second & third-place votes. Daniels is also one of the finalists for the Most Improved Player award.

Draymond Green finished third in the DPOY voting with a total of 157 points. He received 15 first-place, 20 second-place and 19 third-place votes.

Fans divided over Evan Mobley winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year

The NBA Defensive Player of the Year award is the first major award for Evan Mobley. While the Cavaliers star was a favorite for a large fanbase, a good number of fans were divided in their choice for the prestigious award.

In an NBA Defensive Player of the Year post on X/Twitter, the fans seemed divided over the winner in the comments section.

In his support, one of the fans credited Mobley's defensive versatility and anchoring the Cavaliers' defense for the award win.

"Huge win for Mobley! That defensive versatility finally getting the recognition it deserves. Anchoring the Cavs’ defense all year—well deserved!" the fan wrote.

Another fan wrote that Mobley deserved to win the prestigious award.

"Two-way player. He deserved it," the fan wrote.

However, other fans disagreed with the DPOY award going to Mobley.

One of the fans was not in support of the league handing the award to big men.

"Just rename the award to defensive big man of the year," the fan wrote.

On the other hand, some of the fans were confused about Bam Adebayo not getting the defensive recognition.

"What do Anthony Davis and bam gotta do to get some consideration," the fan wrote.

One of the fans wrote that Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Deniels should have won the award.

"This is actually insane. Dyson Daniels got absolutely ROBBED," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some of the fans were also furious that LeBron James didn't get any votes.

"0 voted for LeBron? I’m done," a fan wrote.

"Lebron no vote wow nba really suucks," another fan wrote.

The last eight winners of the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award have been either a power forward or a center.

