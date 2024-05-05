“Why they ain’t call me”: Metro Boomin trolls Drake’s diss, references marching band performing at TWolves-Nuggets Game 1

The ongoing feud involving rappers Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin and Future has resulted in a hilarious back-and-forth. Things escalated after Future and Metro Boomin released the album We Don’t Trust You in March 2024.

The album also included an intense verse from Kendrick Lamar in the song Like That. This was followed by the release of another album, titled We Still Don’t Trust You, which included further rage-filled verses referencing Drake.

Regardless, Drake took shots of his own. He initially posted a meme on Instagram, which included a clip of a Black drummer going at his instrument while another group looked back at hime silently. The video in itself was a reference to how Metro Boomin was not a legitimate rapper, and majorly worked with drums.

However, the comparison has led to a hilarious joke by Metro Boomin. Referencing the marching band that performed at game 1 of the Western Conference series between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the rapper jokingly wondered why he was not called for the performance.

He posted the following on Twitter, leading to a range of reactions from the community:

“why they ain’t call me 😔”

Metro Boomin was obviously merely making a joke. However, he did take Drake’s diss in the best way possible, and made the most of the implication that he was effectively a marching band member.

Metro Boomin responds to Drake’s diss in best way possible

The drum video by Drake, directed at Boomin, was accompanied with the following caption on Instagram:

“Metro shut your h*e ass up and make some drums, n***a”

The video and the lyric in itself was a line from one of his recent songs, “Push Ups" (Drop & Give Me 50). The video also included a deepfake video which had Boomin’s face pasted over that of Nick Cannon. The original scene was from the movie Drumline.

The altercation in itself appears to have escalated after a tweet from Metro Boomin, which was posted after his album Heroes and Villains lost out to Drake's Her Loss at multiple award shows. The loss had brought forth the following tweet from Boomin:

"Yet her loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. proof that award shows are just politics and not for me. Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives."

The tweet was later deleted, which did not stop Drake from responding. The resultant back-and-forth threatened to turn ugly. However, the way Metro Boomin chose to see the funny side of things in his latest tweet is bound to calm things down. Although, only time will tell how Drake chooses to respond to the latest tweet.