Why is Chet Holmgren not playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest on Thunder big man ahead of cross-conference clash (March 15)

The OKC Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren when they visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena tonight. They will also be without first-time All-Star Jalen Williams, leaving the team missing two key starters for this thrilling cross-conference matchup.

Per the Thunder’s injury report, Holmgren is out for rest, while Williams — who made his first All-Star appearance this season — remains sidelined with a hip injury suffered earlier this week against the Denver Nuggets.

Thankfully for the Thunder, Isaiah Hartenstein is available to play.

Holmgren has played in 11 games since returning from a three-month absence caused by a hip fracture in November, averaging 13.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. He was instrumental in OKC’s recent win over the Boston Celtics, posting 23 points (his highest total since returning) and 15 rebounds.

However, with the playoffs just a month away and OKC already locking up a postseason spot, the team appears to be managing Holmgren’s minutes cautiously.

The Thunder enter tonight’s matchup with a Western Conference-best 54-12 record, holding an 11.5-game lead over the second-seeded Denver Nuggets.

Holmgren’s absence also comes amid reports that the NBA is investigating the Thunder for their March 7 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers, in which Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace all sat out.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praises Chet Holmgren after huge win vs Celtics

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a massive performance Wednesday night, dropping a game-high 34 points to lead the Thunder past the defending champion Celtics, 118-112, despite being without Jalen Williams.

After the game, the MVP candidate credited Chet Holmgren for his 23-point, 15-rebound effort against Boston.

"We all know the player Chet Holmgren is," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "He's a stud, and he's going to be a stud for a very long time. He'll continue to grow and continue to be special."

The Thunder’s versatility this season has been a key factor in their success, with Holmgren’s unique skill set allowing him to protect the paint defensively while stretching the floor as a perimeter threat on offense.

Despite Holmgren missing a significant portion of the season, OKC still boasts the league’s top defensive rating.

