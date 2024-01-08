“Why you cussing me off”: Tyrese Maxey recalls on-court exchange with Draymond Green, crowns him NBA’s No.1 trash-talker

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Tyrese Maxey opened up about the return of four-time NBA champion Draymond Green to the Golden State Warriors. The league suspended Green indefinitely in mid-December following an on-court altercation with Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns.

Green returned to the Warriors' roster on Sunday after missing the past 12 games, but it is unclear when he will be physically cleared to return to the floor.

For his part, Tyrese Maxey referred to Draymond Green during an appearance on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast and shared a story about Green being the top trash-talker in the league.

"Draymond Green. I was like, why are you talking to me? I don't even talk," Maxey said. "I was laughing, 'Why you cussing me off?' I played against them like two years ago in Golden State without Joel (Embiid), and I was cooking whole first half, and I am just smiling, my second year in the NBA, I am happy to be out here, he says 'stop smiling.'

"But I love his intensity, what he does and he got four championships."

Green has missed several games this season following his on-court altercations with Nurkic and Rudy Gobert, and the Warriors are hopeful the time he took off will help him get back on track.

Tyrese Maxey should become an All-Star this season, says Sixers' coach Nick Nurse

The departure of James Harden made Tyrese Maxey the No. 2 star on this Philadelphia 76ers team behind reigning MVP Joel Embiid. Maxey hasn't disappointed in his role and has been playing at an All-Star level.

The Dallas, Texas native has been on track to become an All-Star for the first time in his career, and Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse explained why his player deserves a spot on the East roster in February's All-Star Game.

"I think everybody has seen he had another big step up for him," Nurse said. "For me, I put a lot of stock in where your team is in the standings. This is like way up there. Start at the top, and you start looking at who is impacting the teams that are winning big time.

"I lessen that a lot at the other end of it. His numbers say that he is really close. Our team’s success has a lot to do with it. I think he is making a very, very strong case."

Tyrese Maxey has appeared in 34 matchups with averages of 25.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 6.6 apg, on 37.4% from beyond the arc. The Sixers are third in the East with 23 wins and 12 losses and are on a two-game losing skid. They trail the top-seeded Boston Celtics by five games (28-7).