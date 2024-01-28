Why is Dejounte Murray not playing tonight against Raptors? Latest injury update for Hawks' All-Star - January 28, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Dejounte Murray on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors. Murray was initially listed as questionable due to a hamstring issue before being downgraded to out about an hour before the start of the game. It will be the first game Murray will miss this season.

According to the Hawks' latest injury report, Murray will not play tonight versus the Raptors at home. He's dealing with tightness in his right hamstring and was a game-time decision before tip-off. He is joined by four other players on the injury report - Bruno Fernando, Vit Krejci, De'Andre Hunter and Mouhamed Gueye.

Fernando will miss his third consecutive game with a back injury, while Krejci continues to deal with a shoulder issue. Hunter has not played since Dec. 22 and Gueye is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

What happened to Dejounte Murray?

Dejounte Murray has played in the first 45 games of the season for the Atlanta Hawks. Murray will miss his first game of the campaign tonight against the Toronto Raptors. He's averaging 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season for the 11th-placed Hawks.

The one-time All-Star has been Atlanta's iron man this season before being ruled out tonight by the team's medical staff. It's unclear when Murray suffered the injury, but it probably happened in their last game on Friday in the loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Murray had a good game that night, putting up 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes. However, Luka Doncic outshined everyone in the league that night as he exploded for 73 points in the Mavs' 148-143 victory.

When will Dejounte Murray return?

Fans began speculating why Dejounte Murray was ruled out by the Atlanta Hawks about two weeks before the trade deadline. Murray has been linked with the LA Lakers, so some people thought that the Hawks were finalizing a trade that would send him to Hollywood.

However, Murray has not been traded and could be available to play for the Hawks in their next game on Tuesday. Coincidentally, Atlanta will host the Lakers that night which would further fuel rumors surrounding the Hawks guard.

The Hawks have been very disappointing this season, currently 11th in the Eastern Conference. They have a record of 18-27 heading into tonight's game and are behind the Brooklyn Nets via tiebreaker in the final play-in tournament spot.

