Why was extra time added towards the end of Heat vs Celtics Game 6

In a pivotal Game 6 between the Heat and the Celtics, it came down to two crucial plays down the stretch for both teams.

With 16.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Celtics' Marcus Smart had a chance to put his team up three points. He ended up with just one free throw made and the score at 102-100.

Heat's Jimmy Butler got fouled by Al Horford with 3.0 seconds remaining. Celtics' coach Joe Mazzulla challenged the foul call, which resulted in the referees checking how may seconds were left when it happened.

The challenge was unsuccessful as Al Horford clearly fouled Jimmy Butler in the shot attempt. The referees initially called it a foul within the two-point line, but it was determind upon replay that he was beyond the 3-point line.

Additionally, they changed the seconds remaining for the game upon checking the replay monitor that Butler got fouled with 3.0 seconds on the clock.

It is also common practice with NBA referees to check how much time was on the clock upon a foul that was called on the floor. This was a crucial call made by the referees as it gave Boston a second chance to get another shot up.

During the inbounds play, Derrick White couldn't pass the ball to Jayson Tatum as the entry pass was to congested and dangerous. Jaylen Brown was also not an option, making Marcus Smart the only available target.

Upon the pass, Smart made a quick a move to get himself open with a good look to launch a shot. White went to the corner 3-point spot immediately after making the pass as Smart's shot went in-and-out of the ring.

However, while the ball was still up in the air, White made a quick move to the basket anticipating a probable miss. Out of adrenaline and the presence of mind in that moment, Derrick White had the focus and saved the Celtics season.

Meanwhile, no one from the Heat team crashed the boards to secure the rebound.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on Derrick White's game-winning shot in Game 6 against the Heat

All looked lost with a collapse set for Boston as they gave up a 10-point lead with 4:36 remaining in the fourth quarter. With the season on the line, here comes Derrick White to save the day.

Following the huge road to victory to tie the series at 3-3, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla didn't mince words with his reaction during media interviews:

"Nothing, Game 7"

It was only a few words, but they say a lot about the team's mindset and determination at this point in the series against the Heat.

