Why is Kristaps Porzingis not playing today against Warriors? Celtics center's latest status explored - March 3

Kristaps Porzingis has been having an excellent season with the Boston Celtics. However, he is out for the Celtics' matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. According to the latest report on his injury, Porzingis is out for the game due to a left quad contusion.

Injury has been one of the biggest hindrances to Kristaps Porzingis playing high-level basketball. He has already missed a chunk of games this season dealing with injuries. Given his presence both on defense and offense, his health is very crucial for the Celtics to win the title this year.

This season, Porzingis has been very instrumental in the Celtics’ success. Since the season started, they have been the best team in the league. They're highly balanced on both ends of the floor and are ranked in the top five both on defense and offense.

Kristaps Porzingis played 44 of the total 59 games that the Celtics have played this season. In those 44 contests, the 2018 NBA All-Star is averaging 20.3 ppg, while shooting 52.6% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range. He is also averaging 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.

The Celtics are entering the game with a 10-game winning streak. In their last game, they defeated the Dallas Mavericks 138-110. Porzingis scored 24 points in the contest while shooting 8-of-14 from the field and four-of-eight from the three-point line.

Kristaps Porzingis’ health is crucial for Celtics’ title hopes this season

Kristaps Porzingis is no longer on a team that has no title hopes for the season. After he was traded to the Boston Celtics from the Washington Wizards this season, he not only came out as one of the most important players for the best team in the league but also as one of the most efficient players in the league.

The 7-foot-2 player from Latvia is having the best season of his career in field goal percentage. This season, he is shooting 52.6% from the field. Previously, 'Unicorn' had not even touched the 50% mark in his career.

The Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks previously used Porzingis outside the post to space up the floor. However, the Celtics have used the big man inside the post and let him play to his strength. The strategy has worked wonders for both the Celtics and Porzingis. This season, he is shooting 66.7% on post-ups, the highest in the league, ahead of players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

The Celtics roster is filled with shooters, which allows Kristaps Porzingis to work freely on his post-up game. He is free to take a one-on-one matchup and exploit it at his will. Moreover, Porzingis has learned to draw fouls in post-up plays. On average, he is able to draw a foul on every third play, which is the highest in the league.

When it comes to the postseason, Kristaps Porzingis would prove to be highly lethal against smaller teams. His talent might decide a lot for the Celtics’ title chances.